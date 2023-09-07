1 . Gemma Louise Bond / That Belfast Girl

Gemma has created a mass following on both her social media channels and her aptly-titled blog That Belfast Girl. She creates lighthearted style, beauty and travel content and is unafraid to delve into her own struggles with endometriosis. Sharing honest snapshots and moments from her day-to-day life. Having created such a large platform, she used it for good causes in crafting her own line of fashion where she donates the profits to period poverty. You can find out more about Gemma on her Instagram at instagram.com/gemmalouisebond Photo: That Belfast Girl via Facebook