From accounts that will give you house envy to feel-good captions that promise to boost your confidence, lifestyle bloggers are taking over our lives.
Northern Ireland has several different fantastic influencers who specialise in all things lifestyle, covering topics such as home renovation, travelling, fashion and more.
If you’re after accounts that will encourage you to live your best, unfiltered life, then look no further than this bunch of authentic bloggers.
Here are some of the lifestyle bloggers from Northern Ireland that you should check out.
1. Gemma Louise Bond / That Belfast Girl
Gemma has created a mass following on both her social media channels and her aptly-titled blog That Belfast Girl.
She creates lighthearted style, beauty and travel content and is unafraid to delve into her own struggles with endometriosis. Sharing honest snapshots and moments from her day-to-day life. Having created such a large platform, she used it for good causes in crafting her own line of fashion where she donates the profits to period poverty. You can find out more about Gemma on her Instagram at instagram.com/gemmalouisebond Photo: That Belfast Girl via Facebook
2. Aileen McGuire
Aileen, at 22, has created a successful platform, boasting over 1,500 followers on Instagram alone. The Communication, Advertising and Marketing student is a big advocate of positive thinking, often giving mindfulness tips on her Instagram platform as well as running a small jewellery business. Hailing from the village of Camlough, County Armagh, she’s certainly already made a name for herself in the wider world.
You can find out more about Aileen on her Instagram at instagram.com/aileenmcguire Photo: Aileen McGuire via Instagram
3. Bloom Mag Belfast
Bloom Mag Belfast is an Instagram account run by Angela Campbell with over 3,000 followers paying attention to its interesting posts.
The Belfast-based magazine covers an array of lifestyle topics such as home, family, travel, food and events happening in the local area.
Angela actively reinforces positivity and good news, making her account a great choice for anyone wanting an added pop of goodness on their feed.
You can find out more about Angela on her Instagram at instagram.com/bloommagbelfast Photo: Pexels
4. Pikalily
An online blog, Pikalily is run by married Northern Irish couple Nial and Helen, centering on food, travel and all things lifestyle.
As well as providing an excellent selection of eateries and food reviews, the blog offers a whole host of travel inspiration tracing the UK, Ireland and Europe they also offer suggestions for days out. Pikalily also offers the reader home inspiration, making it a perfectly well-rounded blog offering a little something for everyone.
You can find out more about Nial and Helen and visit their blog at pikalily.com Photo: Pikalily via Instagram