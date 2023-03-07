6 Northern Irish vegan influencers you need to check out
Whether you’ve been vegan for years or are looking to get started and want to learn more about veganism, there are lots of Northern Irish-based influencers you can check out.
By Maisie Laughton
1 hour ago
Many people are looking to carry on their new-found vegan lifestyle following Veganuary, meaning people across the country are looking for helpful insights on what being vegan properly involves.
From providing great recipes to showing you different substitutes that you can use for animal products, following vegan influencers can help you develop a greater understanding of the diet and culture.
Here are some of the best Northern Irish vegan influencers you can follow on social media.
1. The Greener Guru
The Greener Guru centres around sustainable living, highlighting a cruelty free and fully vegan lifestyle through a variety of social media posts.
Run by mum-of-three Emmy, she lived for 17 years as a vegetarian before turning vegan three-and-a-half years ago, sharing her story and tips for making the switch.
Emmy’s upbringing on a cattle farm meant that vegetarianism and veganism were aspects of life she found later on, but have stuck with ever since.
She explains that making the jump from not eating meat to not eating any animal products was a difficult one at first, however she actively encourages people to try it and offers lots of helpful tips and tricks on doing so.
She said: “Even as a vegetarian, I always knew vegan seemed the logical way of living for me but had a mental block that told me it would be too hard.
“It wasn't as challenging as I expected thanks to meal planning in advance and having easy snack options available for when I was on the go. Three-and-a-half years on I haven't looked back.”
Her top tips include finding alternatives for the foods you love so as not to cut them out of your diet completely, as well as stocking up on easy vegan meals to not overcomplicate things.
She said: “My top tips are to plan your meals in advance and don't be afraid to veganize your current favourite meals. “Always have easy options for when you are too tired to cook like noodles or pizza and learn how to add things like nutritional yeast or ground flax into your meals to boost nutrients. “Google will also be your friend when you are still learning which products and ingredients are suitable for vegans - you will be amazed to discover how many foods you'd assume you can't eat are actually ‘accidentally vegan’.”
You can visit Emmy’s Instagram page at instagram.com/thegreenerguru
Belfast-based Amy runs the Surviving Now Thriving profile online, creating vegan content for her profile as well as releasing cookbooks for meat-free meals.
Amy opted to stop eating meat following her belief that the animal product industry is harmful, prompting her to change her diet.
She said: “I was first introduced to veganism by my best friend. I made the association between an animal and the food on my plate, and so could no longer bring myself to contribute or eat meat anymore.”
Some of her tips for beginning a vegan lifestyle include taking an easy approach rather than putting the pressure on yourself, as well as watching documentaries to read up on the information that’s out there.
She said: “Have fun with it! Don’t be too hard on yourself!
“There are many documentaries you could watch if you are interested in becoming more informed, such as The Game Changers, What The Health, Forks Over Knives, Cowspiracy, Earthlings, and Eating Our Way To Extinction just to name a few.
She added: “Literally everything you could ever want now can be readily bought in a vegan version so there is absolutely nothing to miss out on now.
“With simple switches at your own pace, you could be vegan easily in no time.”
You can visit Amy’s Instagram page at instagram.com/survivingnowthriving
Sheena is the brains behind Truffleupagus, one of Northern Ireland’s longest running vegan businesses, promoting the brand and other vegan aspects on social media.
Her vegan journey, like many others, began during her life as a vegetarian, ultimately joining activist groups to campaign against cruelty.
She said: “I first became vegetarian in my teens after reading about the suffering of animals and joined animal activist groups then to go hunt sabbing and on demos.
“I went vegan nine years ago and I have never looked back.
“Now I help to run a peaceful activist group called Speaking up for the Animals and I have also been trained by Animal Aid to go into schools to deliver talks on veganism.”
Her business specialises in fully vegan products, providing convenience alongside great taste, something that is often missing from the market.
Sheena has lots of tips to help people looking to go vegan, including fully embracing the community side of the diet.
She said: “My top tip for going vegan and remaining so is to really connect with the true meaning of what it means: to cause the least suffering possible to other sentient beings. “Of course, vegan food is everywhere now, but it can still be a bit of a minefield, so connect with people such as myself to help you on your way and you will soon see how easy it can be.”
You can visit Sheena’s Instagram page at instagram.com/truffleupagusveganyums
Brónagh Corr-McNicholl is a Derry / Londonderry-based business owner specialising in a handful of organic products as well as delicious vegetarian and vegan food.
Brónagh started Hidden City Café after being a vegetarian for most of her life, stopping eating meat from a very young age.
She said: “I stopped eating meat when I was about five, following in the path of my older sister who point blank refused to eat it. “Supported by our mother who was a great cook, we then became fully fledged vegetarians.”
Brónagh became a vegan four years ago after opening herself up to learning more and absorbing information about animal cruelty.
She added: “I began exploring more about veganism, watching documentaries and talking to customers, so I then transitioned to a fully plant based lifestyle four years ago.”
Her social media pages often feature a wide range of content with help to get started as a vegan or make the transition from vegetarianism.
She said: “It may seem intimidating if you are new to it but with a little preparation you could have a lot of fun, even better if you can get the family involved and all go on some new food adventures together.
“Don’t focus on what you are missing, there’s so much more choice in the supermarkets these days and with a little prep you can easily veganise a lot of your staples.
“Most importantly have fun with it, enjoy the process and don't be too hard on yourself, if you fall, you can always get up again.”
You can visit Brónagh’s Instagram page at instagram.com/derryhiddencitycafe