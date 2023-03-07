1 . The Greener Guru

The Greener Guru centres around sustainable living, highlighting a cruelty free and fully vegan lifestyle through a variety of social media posts. Run by mum-of-three Emmy, she lived for 17 years as a vegetarian before turning vegan three-and-a-half years ago, sharing her story and tips for making the switch. Emmy’s upbringing on a cattle farm meant that vegetarianism and veganism were aspects of life she found later on, but have stuck with ever since. She explains that making the jump from not eating meat to not eating any animal products was a difficult one at first, however she actively encourages people to try it and offers lots of helpful tips and tricks on doing so. She said: “Even as a vegetarian, I always knew vegan seemed the logical way of living for me but had a mental block that told me it would be too hard. “It wasn't as challenging as I expected thanks to meal planning in advance and having easy snack options available for when I was on the go. Three-and-a-half years on I haven't looked back.” Her top tips include finding alternatives for the foods you love so as not to cut them out of your diet completely, as well as stocking up on easy vegan meals to not overcomplicate things. She said: “My top tips are to plan your meals in advance and don't be afraid to veganize your current favourite meals. “Always have easy options for when you are too tired to cook like noodles or pizza and learn how to add things like nutritional yeast or ground flax into your meals to boost nutrients. “Google will also be your friend when you are still learning which products and ingredients are suitable for vegans - you will be amazed to discover how many foods you'd assume you can't eat are actually ‘accidentally vegan’.” You can visit Emmy’s Instagram page at instagram.com/thegreenerguru

Photo: The Greener Guru