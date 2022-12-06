Beautiful music, poems and prayers evoked the Christmas spirit at the Southern Area Hospice’s Light Up a Life ceremony in Craigavon on Tuesday.

St Francis Primary School in Lurgan started off the ceremony with the carol ‘O Little Town of Bethlehem’ followed by reflections and the illumination of the tree by Rev Philip Carder, Hospice Chaplain and Lord Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council, Cllr Paul Greenfield.

Readings and reflections were said by Susan Parks, Deirdre Breen, Ann Dalzell and Harold Beck.

Everyone was given a candle to remember their loved ones on Christmas morning.

