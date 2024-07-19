4 . Newry Pride - August 31

Newry Pride sees the return of its first parade since 2019, with a dazzling celebration of the local area’s people finally being brought back to the streets on August 31.Organised by the LGBTQ+ Women’s Group Newry, the parade promotes love and diversity in both Newry city and the wider community.As well as the parade itself, there will also be live music performances and festival activities, and anyone interested can currently donate to the cause in an attempt to help cover the costs.For more information, go to facebook.com/PrideInNewry Photo: Newry Pride via Facebook