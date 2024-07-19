Whatever category you place yourself into, Pride parades inclusive events that welcome queer folk, allies and everyone in between to come together as a mark of solidarity.
Whether you cheer from the sidelines or strut your stuff through the crowds, show your support for the wonderful community at these positivity-filled NI showcases.
1. Belfast Pride Parade Day - July 27
Belfast Pride is by far the country’s biggest celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community, with this year’s event running from July 19-28 and the iconic parade taking place on Saturday July 27.Kicking off at 1pm from Custom House Square, the parade will snake through the heart of the city centre before finishing off on Victoria Street.Build-up for the parade starts from 11.30am onwards, so get down early to secure your spot and see which local drag queens you can find amongst the sea of flags, posters and brightly coloured clothes.For more information, go to belfastpride.com/parade-route Photo: Belfast Pride website
2. Causeway Pride - August 3
Causeway Pride takes place in Portrush this August, showcasing true Northern Ireland spirit, regardless of the weather.Starting from Castle Erin Road at 2pm, the route will pass through Kerr Street and Main Street before finishing at 2.30pm.Featuring the delightful Cookstown Samba Band, this music-filled walk will boast a vibrant atmosphere that everyone is sure to enjoy.For more information, go to instagram.com/causewaypride Photo: Kirth Ferris / Pacemaker
3. Foyle Pride - August 24
Foyle Pride celebrations will consume the city of Derry / Londonderry for 11 days from August 15-25, but the main event, the parade, is set to take place on Saturday 24. This year’s theme centres around Community: Local & Global, aiming to promote diversity from across Derry, Northern Ireland and beyond.Whilst the line-up and timings are yet to be finalised, the event promises to be as fantastic as in previous years.For more information, go to instagram.com/foylepridefest Photo: Foyle Pride via Facebook
4. Newry Pride - August 31
Newry Pride sees the return of its first parade since 2019, with a dazzling celebration of the local area’s people finally being brought back to the streets on August 31.Organised by the LGBTQ+ Women’s Group Newry, the parade promotes love and diversity in both Newry city and the wider community.As well as the parade itself, there will also be live music performances and festival activities, and anyone interested can currently donate to the cause in an attempt to help cover the costs.For more information, go to facebook.com/PrideInNewry Photo: Newry Pride via Facebook
