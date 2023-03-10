Soroptimist International is a global volunteer movement working together to transform the lives of women and girls with nearly 80,000 members in 124 countries.
President Ruth Elliott welcomed everyone present. There was a one minute’s silence as a mark of respect to the late Cherril Blair, a member of the group for over 20 years. The President then paid a touching tribute to Cherril who had served as President and as the Honorary secretary.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Reports were given by the convenors of the Standing Committees: Attendance, Visiting and Membership, Friendship link given by Barbara Kerr; Press and Publicity - Ann Todd; Programme - Beth Lindsay; Programme Action - Sharon McCaffrey; Social - Rosemary Torrens; Public Speaking – Elizabeth McFetridge.
The Treasurer’s Report was given by Pamela Smyth and the Secretary’s Report by Fiona Murdock. President Ruth summarised the year’s activities, mainly conducted by Zoom with invited speakers covering a variety of interesting topics. These reports were adopted, proposed by Jennifer Campbell and seconded by Helen Patterson.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The incoming office bearers for the year 2023-24 were announced as President: Ruth Elliott for six months followed by Sharon McCaffrey. Joint Secretaries: Ann Todd and Barbara Kerr; Treasurer: Pamela Smyth; Press and Publicity: Jennifer Campbell; Programme: Helen Patterson; Programme Action: Sharon McCaffrey; Social: Rosemary Torrens.
The business meeting ended with a presentation of a cheque for Marie Curie to Barbara Kerr who is a member of Ballycastle Branch of Marie Curie.