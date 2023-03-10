Ballymoney Branch of Soroptimists International held their 60th Annual General Meeting recently in the Robinson Hub.

Soroptimist International is a global volunteer movement working together to transform the lives of women and girls with nearly 80,000 members in 124 countries.

President Ruth Elliott welcomed everyone present. There was a one minute’s silence as a mark of respect to the late Cherril Blair, a member of the group for over 20 years. The President then paid a touching tribute to Cherril who had served as President and as the Honorary secretary.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reports were given by the convenors of the Standing Committees: Attendance, Visiting and Membership, Friendship link given by Barbara Kerr; Press and Publicity - Ann Todd; Programme - Beth Lindsay; Programme Action - Sharon McCaffrey; Social - Rosemary Torrens; Public Speaking – Elizabeth McFetridge.

The business meeting ended with a presentation of a cheque for Marie Curie to Barbara Kerr who is a member of Ballycastle Branch of Marie Curie. Face masks had been worn throughout the meeting and were removed for a photograph.

The Treasurer’s Report was given by Pamela Smyth and the Secretary’s Report by Fiona Murdock. President Ruth summarised the year’s activities, mainly conducted by Zoom with invited speakers covering a variety of interesting topics. These reports were adopted, proposed by Jennifer Campbell and seconded by Helen Patterson.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The incoming office bearers for the year 2023-24 were announced as President: Ruth Elliott for six months followed by Sharon McCaffrey. Joint Secretaries: Ann Todd and Barbara Kerr; Treasurer: Pamela Smyth; Press and Publicity: Jennifer Campbell; Programme: Helen Patterson; Programme Action: Sharon McCaffrey; Social: Rosemary Torrens.