"Alina Graham is my seventh baby she is the only girl out of seven .. she has six brothers," - mum Tina McCann"Alina Graham is my seventh baby she is the only girl out of seven .. she has six brothers," - mum Tina McCann
61 cute pictures of beautiful babies celebrating their first Christmas in Portadown

As the song goes, it’s the most wonderful time of the year – and it’s even more wonderful with a little one in tow!
By Valerie Martin
Published 24th Dec 2023, 12:14 GMT
Updated 24th Dec 2023, 12:15 GMT

For parents who have welcomed a new addition in the last year, their baby’s first Christmas is often a joyous milestone.

We asked parents to send in pictures of their babies enjoying their first Christmas in their best festive attire – and we were overwhelmed by the response.

Here are some of the beautiful babies celebrating their first Christmas in the Portadown area. They’re sure to make you smile!

Kasper.

1. Baby's first Christmas

Kasper. Photo: Sophie McManus

Baby Ellie’s first Christmas, 4 months.

2. Baby's first Christmas

Baby Ellie’s first Christmas, 4 months. Photo: Rachael Fay

Little Ella checking out Santa.

3. Baby's first Christmas

Little Ella checking out Santa. Photo: Glynis Ritchie

Kasper and his big sisters on his first Christmas.

4. Baby's first Christmas

Kasper and his big sisters on his first Christmas. Photo: Sophie McManus

