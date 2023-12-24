61 cute pictures of beautiful babies celebrating their first Christmas in Portadown
As the song goes, it’s the most wonderful time of the year – and it’s even more wonderful with a little one in tow!
By Valerie Martin
Published 24th Dec 2023, 12:14 GMT
Updated 24th Dec 2023, 12:15 GMT
For parents who have welcomed a new addition in the last year, their baby’s first Christmas is often a joyous milestone.
We asked parents to send in pictures of their babies enjoying their first Christmas in their best festive attire – and we were overwhelmed by the response.
Here are some of the beautiful babies celebrating their first Christmas in the Portadown area. They’re sure to make you smile!
