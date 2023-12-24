61 cute pictures of beautiful babies celebrating their first Christmas in Portadown

As the song goes, it’s the most wonderful time of the year – and it’s even more wonderful with a little one in tow!

For parents who have welcomed a new addition in the last year, their baby’s first Christmas is often a joyous milestone.

We asked parents to send in pictures of their babies enjoying their first Christmas in their best festive attire – and we were overwhelmed by the response.

Here are some of the beautiful babies celebrating their first Christmas in the Portadown area. They’re sure to make you smile!

1 . Baby's first Christmas Kasper. Photo: Sophie McManus

2 . Baby's first Christmas Baby Ellie’s first Christmas, 4 months. Photo: Rachael Fay

3 . Baby's first Christmas Little Ella checking out Santa. Photo: Glynis Ritchie

4 . Baby's first Christmas Kasper and his big sisters on his first Christmas. Photo: Sophie McManus