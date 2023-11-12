64 pictures as crowds gather for Remembrance Sunday in Portadown
Heavy rain didn’t deter the many participants and spectators who turned out for the annual Remembrance Sunday parade and service in Portadown town centre.
By Valerie Martin
Published 12th Nov 2023, 20:52 GMT
Updated 12th Nov 2023, 20:54 GMT
Representatives of many organisations from throughout the community took part in the parade and took time to reflect at a wreath-laying ceremony at the war memorial.
Photographer Tony Hendron was there to capture the solemn occasion.
