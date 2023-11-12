Register
Portadown Scouts during Sunday's ceremony.

64 pictures as crowds gather for Remembrance Sunday in Portadown

Heavy rain didn’t deter the many participants and spectators who turned out for the annual Remembrance Sunday parade and service in Portadown town centre.
By Valerie Martin
Published 12th Nov 2023, 20:52 GMT
Updated 12th Nov 2023, 20:54 GMT

Representatives of many organisations from throughout the community took part in the parade and took time to reflect at a wreath-laying ceremony at the war memorial.

Photographer Tony Hendron was there to capture the solemn occasion.

BB officers paying their respects in Portadown on Sunday morning.

BB officers paying their respects in Portadown on Sunday morning. Photo: Tony Hendron

Young BB members during Sunday's Remembrance event in Portadown.

Young BB members during Sunday's Remembrance event in Portadown. Photo: Tony Hendron

BB Senior Section members laying their wreath.

BB Senior Section members laying their wreath. Photo: Tony Hendron

Guides with their wreath at Sunday's Remembrance ceremony in Portadown.

Guides with their wreath at Sunday's Remembrance ceremony in Portadown. Photo: Tony Hendron

