65 happy pictures as Armagh fans welcome the Sam Maguire Cup to St Malachy’s Hurling Club in Portadown

By Valerie Martin
Published 17th Aug 2024, 07:47 BST
The Sam Maguire Cup received a warm welcome at St Malachy’s Hurling Club in Portadown on Thursday night.

A large turnout of club members and their extended families gathered for the arrival of 'Sam' at the club grounds on the Moy Road which is now the development site for the Armagh County GAA training grounds.

Happy Armagh fans queued patiently for their turn to be photographed by Tony Hendron with the All Ireland Gaelic football cup.

Smiling with 'Sam' at St. Malachy's Hurling Club. PT33-288.

1. Warm welcome for 'Sam'

Smiling with 'Sam' at St. Malachy's Hurling Club. PT33-288. Photo: Tony Hendron

Smiling with 'Sam' at St. Malachy's Hurling Club. PT33-293.

2. Warm welcome for 'Sam'

Smiling with 'Sam' at St. Malachy's Hurling Club. PT33-293. Photo: Tony Hendron

Smiling with 'Sam' at St. Malachy's Hurling Club. PT33-294.

3. Warm welcome for 'Sam'

Smiling with 'Sam' at St. Malachy's Hurling Club. PT33-294. Photo: Tony Hendron

Smiling with 'Sam' at St. Malachy's Hurling Club. PT33-291.

4. Warm welcome for 'Sam'

Smiling with 'Sam' at St. Malachy's Hurling Club. PT33-291. Photo: Tony Hendron

