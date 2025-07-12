65 of the best photos as lodges and bands step out in Portadown on the Twelfth morning

By Valerie Martin
Published 12th Jul 2025, 18:22 BST
Portadown enjoyed its own Twelfth parade on Saturday morning as members of local lodges, accompanied by bands, stepped out through a sun-kissed town centre before heading off to the Co Armagh parade in Keady.

The parade also stopped at the war memorial for a wreath-laying ceremony.

Photographer Phe Doran was there to capture some of the atmosphere of the morning’s events.

1. Twelfth 2025

Pausing for a photo before the parade heads off. Photo: MP Doran

2. Twelfth 2025

Norman, Ella, Pamela and Beth on the sunny side of the street for the parade. Photo: MP Doran

3. Twelfth 2025

Robert and Helen with their boys Mark and Matthew at the 12th morning parade around Portadown. Photo: MP Doran

4. Twelfth 2025

A little dummer parades through the town with a helping hand. Photo: MP Doran

