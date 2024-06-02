67 of the best photos as crowds turn out in Portadown for annual Youth Parade

By Valerie Martin
Published 2nd Jun 2024, 19:20 BST
Portadown town centre was packed on Sunday afternoon as the sun shone on the annual Youth Parade.

Among the many hundreds taking part in the event were representatives of a variety of local uniformed youth organisations, accompanied by several bands.

The event brought thousands of spectators to the streets, including mums, dads, grandparents and great grandparents, who came out to support the young people.

Photographer Tony Hendron was there to capture the atmosphere of the popular event.

Thomas St Methodist GB standard bearers, Rebecca Anderson, left, and Beth McBurney. PT23-311. Photo: Tony Hendron

Siblings Dinah, Esme and Ellis Neill who are members of St Mark's Scouts pictured before the Youth Parade on Sunday afternon. PT23-301. Photo: Tony Hendron

Stepping out on parade. PT23-336. Photo: Tony Hendron

Girls Brigade members step out along the route. PT23-333. Photo: Tony Hendron

