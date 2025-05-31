67 of the best pictures as Junior Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland members step out in centenary parade in Lisburn

Organised by the Junior Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, as the organisation is now known, the Centenary Parade celebrated a century of youth development, community service, and Protestant heritage.

The event brought together Junior Lodges from Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, alongside special guests from Scotland, England, and the Junior Orange Women’s Association of Ireland.

The parade also reflected a marked resurgence in membership and public interest as in recent years, the Junior Orange movement has experienced a period of significant growth, with increasing numbers of lodges and young members.

Beginning at Wallace Park, the parade wound its way through Lisburn city centre, drawing large crowds who cheered as young members marched past, wearing their orange collarettes and carrying lodge banners. Leading the procession were five young standard bearers — each nominated to represent one of the Junior Orange Counties.

Speaking at the event, Most Wor Bro Joseph Magill, Grand Master of the Junior Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, reflected on the significance of the occasion: “This parade is a living tribute to a hundred years of faith, loyalty, and fellowship. It’s a moment not only to honour our past, but to celebrate the young people who will carry our traditions into the future. Their discipline, enthusiasm, and character today are a credit to our Institution and to their families.”

The Lisburn parade featured musical accompaniment from several bands, including the renowned Roughan Silver Band, which led the procession. Excellence among participants was recognised with awards presented for Best Lodge on Parade, Best Visiting Lodge, and Best Overall Band, among others.

An afternoon of family-oriented celebration in Wallace Park followed the parade with food vendors, heritage exhibitions, fairground attractions all making for an enjoyable day.

The Grand Master thanked everyone who contributed to the success of the celebration — particularly the volunteers, lodge leaders, and donors whose time, effort, and generosity made the event possible.

"Whether through planning, participation, or financial support, so many have played a part in making this day memorable. We are deeply grateful to each and every one,” said Bro Magill.

As the return parade made its way through the city in the afternoon, a profound sense of pride and accomplishment was felt among participants. For many junior members, it marked the high point of their time in the movement — a defining moment in their journey within an institution that continues to shape values, faith, and identity in contemporary society.

Blending tradition with youthful enthusiasm, and reflection with forward-looking purpose, the Junior Orange Centenary Parade will be remembered as a landmark event — a vibrant testament to the enduring power of heritage and the strength of a movement now entering its second century with growing momentum and renewed purpose.

