67 of the best pictures as Portadown's town centre is packed for the first Youth Parade since the Covid-19 pandemic

The streets of Portadown were packed on Sunday as more than 2,000 young people took part in Youth Parade (formerly the Commonwealth Parade).
By Valerie Martin
Published 4th Jun 2023, 22:14 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2023, 22:16 BST

Among those taking part in the event were a number of uniformed youth organisations including the Scouts, Girl Guides, Boys Brigade, Girls Brigade, Girls Friendly Society, Church Lads and Church Girls, Army Cadets, Air Cadets and Penguins.

Supporting the young participants were thousands of spectators including mums, dads, grandparents and great grandparents.

The sunny weather ensured a great turnout as the various sections headed for St Mark's, Thomas Street Methodist and Edenderry Presbyterian Churches for a religious service before taking to the road again for the return parade.

Photographer Tony Hendron was there to capture the atmosphere of the day.

Looking cool: BB Juniors looking great in their shades. PT23-290.

1. Portadown Youth Parade

Looking cool: BB Juniors looking great in their shades. PT23-290. Photo: Tony Hendron

This young GB member made sure to stay hydrated during the long hot parade on Sunday. PT23-298.

2. Portadown Youth Parade

This young GB member made sure to stay hydrated during the long hot parade on Sunday. PT23-298. Photo: Tony Hendron

The Portadown Salvation Army Brass Band. PT23-291.

3. Portadown Youth Parade

The Portadown Salvation Army Brass Band. PT23-291. Photo: Tony Hendron

Portadown Army Cadets, Cooper Nelson, left, and Alfie Osborne ready for Sunday's youth parade. PT23-235.

4. Portadown Youth Parade

Portadown Army Cadets, Cooper Nelson, left, and Alfie Osborne ready for Sunday's youth parade. PT23-235. Photo: Tony Hendron

