67 of the best pictures as Portadown's town centre is packed for the first Youth Parade since the Covid-19 pandemic
Among those taking part in the event were a number of uniformed youth organisations including the Scouts, Girl Guides, Boys Brigade, Girls Brigade, Girls Friendly Society, Church Lads and Church Girls, Army Cadets, Air Cadets and Penguins.
Supporting the young participants were thousands of spectators including mums, dads, grandparents and great grandparents.
The sunny weather ensured a great turnout as the various sections headed for St Mark's, Thomas Street Methodist and Edenderry Presbyterian Churches for a religious service before taking to the road again for the return parade.
Photographer Tony Hendron was there to capture the atmosphere of the day.