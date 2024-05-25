68 of the best pictures of County Armagh Junior Orange Lodge members and bands on parade in Portadown and Bangor

By Valerie Martin
Published 25th May 2024, 17:41 BST
Members of the County Armagh Junior Orange Lodge were on parade on Saturday at their annual demonstration, known as ‘Bangor Day’.

There was a good turnout of 13 junior boys lodges and four junior girls lodges at the seaside city, where they were accompanied by 12 bands.

Before they headed to Bangor, some of the local members took part in their own parade in Portadown town centre.

Photographer Tony Hendron took these pictures of the parade in Portadown on Saturday morning, while Andrew McCarroll of Pacemaker Press was in Bangor for the main event.

Members of the Parkmount Junior LOL 150 pictured before heading off to Bangor on Saturday morning. Included from left are, Jacob, Nathan, Frankie, Leighton and Brodie. PT22-200.

It was an early start for these young Junior WLOL members on Saturday as they headed off to Bangor for the day after parading through Portadown. PT22-209.

Junior LOL members keeping in step while on parade in Portadown on Saturday morning. PT22-210.

Junior WLOL members marching in Portadown town centre on Saturday morning. PT22-208.

