69 great photos as Portadown Royal Black Institution members and bands parade through the town on July 14

By Valerie Martin
Published 15th Jul 2025, 13:45 BST
There was a big turnout for Portadown Royal Black District Chapter No 5’s annual parade around the town on Monday morning ahead of the annual celebrations in Scarva.

The parade stopped at the war memorial for a wreath-laying ceremony before participants headed for the demonstration and Sham Fight.

Photographer MP Doran took these pictures of many of those who turned out for the Portadown parade.

Benji Love with his grandfather Ellsworth Corkin picture on Monday morning in Portadown.

1. July 14 parade

Benji Love with his grandfather Ellsworth Corkin picture on Monday morning in Portadown. Photo: MP Doran

Monday was a day to be prepared for sunshine and showers.

2. July 14 parade

Monday was a day to be prepared for sunshine and showers. Photo: MP Doran

Jill with Tom who is defending his young ears from the sound of the bands.

3. July 14 parade

Jill with Tom who is defending his young ears from the sound of the bands. Photo: MP Doran

Royal Black Institution members on parade through Portadown on Monday morning.

4. July 14 parade

Royal Black Institution members on parade through Portadown on Monday morning. Photo: MP Doran

Previous
1 / 18
Next Page
Related topics:Portadown
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice