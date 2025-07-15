69 great photos as Portadown Royal Black Institution members and bands parade through the town on July 14

The parade stopped at the war memorial for a wreath-laying ceremony before participants headed for the demonstration and Sham Fight.
Photographer MP Doran took these pictures of many of those who turned out for the Portadown parade.
1. July 14 parade
Benji Love with his grandfather Ellsworth Corkin picture on Monday morning in Portadown. Photo: MP Doran
2. July 14 parade
Monday was a day to be prepared for sunshine and showers. Photo: MP Doran
3. July 14 parade
Jill with Tom who is defending his young ears from the sound of the bands. Photo: MP Doran
4. July 14 parade
Royal Black Institution members on parade through Portadown on Monday morning. Photo: MP Doran