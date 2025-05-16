7 comic book shops across Northern Ireland that help geek culture to thrive

Tucked away in our bustling city streets and quiet corners, Northern Ireland’s comic book shops are where colourful stories come to life. They are vibrant geek hubs of fandom, creativity and community.
From vintage back issues to the latest indie releases, these stores offer a place for collectors, newcomers and die hard comic book fans to get their spidey senses tingling.
While the Marvel and DC machines may be raking in billions at the box offices each year, there are still plenty of fans who still opt for a trip to the comic book shop.
Here are 7 places worth checking out if you're a comic book fan looking for your next read:
1. Forbidden Planet
Forbidden Planet is the world’s largest and best known science fiction, fantasy and cult entertainment retailer as well as the UK’s largest stockist of the latest comics and graphic novels. Located on Ann Street in Belfast, stepping through the doors feels like stepping straight into your favourite comic book. They specialise in selling comics, graphic novels, action figures, toys and games as well as offering only the best merchandise from your favourite films and TV shows including the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the DC Universe, Star Wars, Stranger Things and many more. For book lovers, Forbidden Planet offers science fiction and science fact, as well as cult and pulp titles that you will not find anywhere else, and for gamers, you can discover core rulebooks while entering the world of Dungeons and Dragons. For more information, go to forbiddenplanet.com Photo: Forbidden Planet Facebook
2. Coffee and Heroes Facebook
Creating a solid community surrounding their Belfast comic book store, Coffee & Heroes was established in 2017 by couple Alan Taylor and Victoria Beechener. Their comic book store creates an environment welcoming Geek Culture while actively embracing and encouraging all of your favourite geeky subjects and fandoms. While you’re there, sit back and enjoy a coffee, read the latest comic book releases and enjoy being in the company of the largest selection of back issues and specialised Graphic Novels Northern Ireland has to offer. What makes Coffee and Heroes extra special is their focus on supporting local artists. A section of their store is dedicated to showcasing the work of local comic artists. The shop is also particularly popular with younger readers with a specific section showcasing all of their favourite superheroes. For more information, go to coffeeandheroes.com Photo: Coffee and Heroes
3. We Sell Heroes
Established in Comber in 2022, We Sell Heroes is your local store for everything collectables, action figures and most importantly, comic books. Registered as a CIC, a community interest company, the store was opened to provide young people with a safe space to have fun. They provide a community hub for kids who can come by and experience tabletop gaming while providing hot drinks in the store too. With both new and pre-loved hardbacks and paperbacks, there is plenty of choice to suit all pockets. For more information, go to wesellheroes.co.uk Photo: We Sell Heroes Facebook
4. 7th Dimension
7th Dimension in Belfast is a leading hobby shop. They sell Pokemon, Yu Gi Oh, trading cards, board games, pop culture and comic books in-store and through their website. If you're looking to get your hands on some Funko Pop figures, starter decks and official branded sleeves, Seventh Dimension is the place to go. The shop is also a gaming space for people of all ages. They host tournaments and board game nights for all to get involved and make friends. For more information, go to seventhdimension.co.uk Photo: 7th Dimension Facebook