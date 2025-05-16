7 comic book shops across Northern Ireland that help geek culture to thrive

1 . Forbidden Planet

Forbidden Planet is the world’s largest and best known science fiction, fantasy and cult entertainment retailer as well as the UK’s largest stockist of the latest comics and graphic novels. Located on Ann Street in Belfast, stepping through the doors feels like stepping straight into your favourite comic book. They specialise in selling comics, graphic novels, action figures, toys and games as well as offering only the best merchandise from your favourite films and TV shows including the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the DC Universe, Star Wars, Stranger Things and many more. For book lovers, Forbidden Planet offers science fiction and science fact, as well as cult and pulp titles that you will not find anywhere else, and for gamers, you can discover core rulebooks while entering the world of Dungeons and Dragons. For more information, go to forbiddenplanet.com Photo: Forbidden Planet Facebook