7 fascinating Northern Ireland buildings and the creepy stories from their past

Some of these buildings may have become neglected over the years, while others have been reinvented into new purposes.
Full of local legend and some even with their own ghost tales, they are well worth a visit at any time of year.
1. Crumlin Road Gaol, 53-55 Crumlin Road, Belfast
Once a notorious prison, Crumlin Road Gaol opened in 1845 and operated for over 150 years, acting as the site of public hangings, violent outbreaks and housed political prisoners during The Troubles. Abandoned for decades, it’s rumored to be haunted by former inmates and guards, with ghostly sightings and unexplained noises reported by visitors. It now has a new future as a visitor attraction. For more information, go to crumlinroadgaol.com Photo: Crumlin Road Gaol website
2. Carrickfergus
Carrickfergus Gaol, which stood on the site of the present Town Hall and Museum & Civic Centre was the County Gaol for Antrim from 1779 until 1850. When it closed the remaining prisoners were marched to the new County Antrim Gaol on the Crumlin Road. Photo: DiscoverNI
3. Downhill House, 44 Mussenden Road, Castlerock
Built in the 18th century, Downhill House was once a grand mansion belonging to the eccentric Earl Bishop, a collector of religious relics. The mansion burned down in the 1800s, and its ruins now stand in decay on the striking cliffs of the North Coast. The nearby Mussenden Temple, which was built as a library for the Earl, adds to the haunting atmosphere of the ruins. Photo: Abandoned World Facebook
4. The Albert Clock, 17 Queen's Square, Belfast
Although it is primarily known amongst tourists and locals alike as a landmark, the Albert Clock has experienced deterioration over the years. Urban legends suggest that the clock is haunted by the spirits of those who died during the construction of the nearby railway, with reports of ghostly whispers and apparitions near the base of the clock tower. Photo: DiscoverNI
