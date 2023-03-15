Mother’s Day is this weekend and if you're still searching for a unique and meaningful present for your loved one look no further than the many talented artisans we have in Northern Ireland.
Rather than opting for generic store-bought presents, why not consider supporting local artisans and gift your mum a one-of-a-kind handmade gift? Not only will you be supporting small businesses, but you'll also be giving your mother a gift that is crafted with care and love.
From bespoke jewellery and handcrafted pottery to personalised art prints and more, you're sure to find the perfect gift that will make your mum's day extra special.
Here are some suggestions for handmade Mother’s Day gift ideas from local artisans.
1. Hand-made Rathlin mugs
Breakwater Studio is the home of the unique ‘Rathlin Mugs’ along with many other seaside-related crafts such as ceramic coasters, Celtic themed jewellery, bags for life with original art and much much more. This is a family business owned by Yvonne Braithwaite with her husband managing the shop and her daughter who hand-crocheted scarves, hats and snoods, giving you a range of perfect gifts for Mother’s Day.
For more information go to www.breakwaterstudiorathlin.co.uk Photo: DiscoverNI
2. Kingfisher Craft Gallery
Kingfisher Craft Gallery creates bespoke sculptures based on nature such as the ‘Red Squirrel on Wood’ and the ‘Puffin on Granite’. These products are very popular and sell out quickly so order fast to avoid disappointment. Based in Killyleagh, Kingfisher Craft Gallery has something for everyone at every price point, to give you the opportunity to give an artistic and unique gift for Mother’s Day. For more information go to www.kingfishercraft.com Photo: Handcrafted sculptures
3. Glass light catchers
Number 19 Craft Design is a collection of artists and designers selling contemporary crafts and artisan giftware, including jewellery, textiles, ceramics, greetings cards and more, based in the bespoke setting of The Craft Village in the centre of Derry/Londonderry city. They have many different light catchers inspired by nature, Celtic culture, animals and more at reasonable price points. For more information go to www.number19craftanddesign.com Photo: Number 19 Craft Design
4. Hand-made soap
Born & Bred is a Belfast-based business established in 2014 by a local artist Linzi Rooney. Her goal is to help artists take projects from their own hobbies/interests and create sustainable businesses. She sells an endless list of beautiful gifts for Mother’s Day from chocolate to clothing and homeware as well as Mother’s Day cards. Her hand-made soaps are made from natural ingredients such as Lily for scent and White Kaolin Clay Exfoliator. For more information go to www.wearebornandbred.com Photo: Born & Bred