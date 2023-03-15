1 . Hand-made Rathlin mugs

Breakwater Studio is the home of the unique ‘Rathlin Mugs’ along with many other seaside-related crafts such as ceramic coasters, Celtic themed jewellery, bags for life with original art and much much more. This is a family business owned by Yvonne Braithwaite with her husband managing the shop and her daughter who hand-crocheted scarves, hats and snoods, giving you a range of perfect gifts for Mother’s Day. For more information go to www.breakwaterstudiorathlin.co.uk Photo: DiscoverNI