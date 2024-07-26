3 . INPT-NEWS-26-7-24- TIR NA NOG GAA CLUB PORTADOWN -NIR.jpg

Tir na nÓg in Portadown is home to 21-year-old Oisin Conaty, who has been named in the squad lining out for Armagh in All Ireland Final against Galway on Sunday at Croke Park in Dublin. He only made his debut in 2023 for Armagh and has certainly made his mark. His club has certainly been well decked out in the Armagh colours and many houses in the Ballyoran and Garvaghy Road areas are festooned with the orange and white colours.Photo: Carmel Robinson