Captain Aidan Forker is leading the men onto the field at Croke Park for the ultimate clash with Galway with Maghery team mates Ben Crealey and Ciaran Higgins.
The Diamond in Maghery is festooned with orange and white bunting, flags and several banners supporting the Captain and his team mates.
In Portadown, the orange and white of Armagh streams for poles and roof eaves surrounding Tir na Nog GAA Club where Oisin Conarty plays. Team mates at the club and across the area are cheering for the 21-year-old who just joined the Armagh panel last year.
The entire length of the Garvaghy Road is a crisscross of orange and white bunting with Armagh flags on almost every pole.
Armagh Captain Aidan Forker features in a huge poster outside St Mary's Primary School in Maghery. Aidan will be leading the Armagh squad onto the field at Croke Park in Dublin on Sunday for the All Ireland Final against Galway.Photo: Carmel Robinson
Orange painted bikes lean against the sign outside St John the Baptist's College in Portadown which has been adorned with flags and bunting ahead of the All Ireland Final between Armagh and Galway at Croke Park in Dublin.Photo: Carmel Robinson
Tir na nÓg in Portadown is home to 21-year-old Oisin Conaty, who has been named in the squad lining out for Armagh in All Ireland Final against Galway on Sunday at Croke Park in Dublin. He only made his debut in 2023 for Armagh and has certainly made his mark. His club has certainly been well decked out in the Armagh colours and many houses in the Ballyoran and Garvaghy Road areas are festooned with the orange and white colours.Photo: Carmel Robinson
Club house of Maghery Sean McDermott's GAC where Aidan Forker plus players Ben Crealey and Ciaran Higgins play football. All three are part of the Armagh squad, captained by Aidan Forker, and are heading to Croke Park in Dublin on Sunday for the All Ireland Final against Galway.Photo: Carmel Robinson