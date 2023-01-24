School children from Portadown were thrilled to meet Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council Lord Mayor recently at the council chamber in Craigavon.
Lord Mayor Councillor Paul Greenfield welcomed the members of the St John the Baptist Primary School, Portadown, school council to the Council Chamber at Craigavon Civic Centre.
The school children sat in some of the hot seats normally occupied by our local councillors. They all enjoyed refreshments and learned what it is like to be the Lord Mayor.
1. Lord Mayor Paul Greenfield showing possible future councillors around the chamber
Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Paul Greenfield with the school council chair and vice chair of the St John the Baptist Primary School, Portadown.
Photo: Geoffrey Cousins
2. Future councillors perhaps getting to know Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council chamber
Photo: Geoffrey Cousins
3. Refreshments after a day in the Chamber
Photo: Geoffrey Cousins
4. All smiles for the Lord Mayor
Photo: Geoffrey Cousins