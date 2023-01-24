Register
7 photos of Portadown primary school children sitting in the hot seats at Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Council

School children from Portadown were thrilled to meet Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council Lord Mayor recently at the council chamber in Craigavon.

By Carmel Robinson
3 minutes ago

Lord Mayor Councillor Paul Greenfield welcomed the members of the St John the Baptist Primary School, Portadown, school council to the Council Chamber at Craigavon Civic Centre.

The school children sat in some of the hot seats normally occupied by our local councillors. They all enjoyed refreshments and learned what it is like to be the Lord Mayor.

1. Lord Mayor Paul Greenfield showing possible future councillors around the chamber

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Paul Greenfield with the school council chair and vice chair of the St John the Baptist Primary School, Portadown.

Photo: Geoffrey Cousins

2. Future councillors perhaps getting to know Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council chamber

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Paul Greenfield welcomes the members of the St John the Baptist Primary School, Portadown, school council to the Council Chamber at Craigavon Civic Centre.

Photo: Geoffrey Cousins

3. Refreshments after a day in the Chamber

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Paul Greenfield welcomes the members of the St John the Baptist Primary School, Portadown, school council to the Council Chamber at Craigavon Civic Centre.

Photo: Geoffrey Cousins

4. All smiles for the Lord Mayor

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Paul Greenfield welcomes the members of the St John the Baptist Primary School, Portadown, school council to the Council Chamber at Craigavon Civic Centre.

Photo: Geoffrey Cousins

