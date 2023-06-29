With huge success on the rugby field, the hockey pitch, the football field and in dance, Portadown College staff and pupils gathered to cheer on the successes of a number of their teams throughout the 2022/23 school year.

To mark the occasion, Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Lord Mayor, Alderman Margaret Tinsley, along with fellow Councillors Julie Flaherty and Kate Evans had the pleasure in hosting representatives from the extremely successful teams from Portadown College who have completed an absolutely fantastic year of success at the school.

The Lord Mayor congratulated each of the teams on their successes throughout the past season and Cllr Flaherty wished them well as some now leave College for future education and urged them to take all opportunities that come their way.

Mrs Alison Symington, the College Head of Girls Physical Education thanked the Council for the honour of a Civic Reception which they were delighted to accept.

1 . Dance Festival Schools Cup champions Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Margaret Tinsley and Councillors Julie Flaherty and Kate Evans with Portadown College pupils, Mollie, Charlotte and Evie who won the Ballymena Modern Dance Festival Schools Cup. Photo: Geoffrey Cousins

2 . Hockey team winners Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Margaret Tinsley with Portadown College First and Second Girls Hockey Teams members who won the 1st XI Schools Plate and the 2nd XI McDowell Shield. Included are, Mrs Alison Symington, Head of Girls PE, Mr Ivor Lennon, Girls Hockey Coach, Councillor Julie Flaherty and Councillor Kate Evans. Photo: Geoffrey Cousins

3 . Winners on the football field Portadown College had success on the football field, winning the Northern Ireland Under 18 Plate, with Lord Mayor, Councillor Margaret Tinsley are players, Joe, Isaac and Codey, Mrs Judy Baird, assistant coach, Councillors Julie Flaherty and Kate Evans. Photo: Geoffrey Cousins

4 . With the Schools' Rugby Trophy Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Margaret Tinsley celebrates Portadown College winning the Schools Rugby Trophy with, First XV captain, Jamie, Head Coach Mr Alistair Toal and standing, pupils Daniel and Tom, coaches Mr Stephen McDowell, Mr Andrew Symington, Councillor Kate Evans and Councillor Julie Flaherty. Photo: Geoffrey Cousins

Next Page Page 1 of 2