Crowds gathered at Kilrea Livestock Mart to admire Ulster’s top Clydesdale males within Kilrea Livestock Mart.

Judging was by John Henderson, Ballycastle.

Three stallions came from John Henderson, Dillars Top Maverick shown by McKay family, Dervock, Doura Aird Ambition from Geoffrey and Lesley Tanner, Macosquin and Rosegift Pureline from Pat O’Boyle, Portglenone.

A show of young stock took place before the Stallion Parade. Overall Champion came from William Hall, Finvoy, with yearling colt Hallmark Maverick, bred by The Taggart Family, Ballaney, Armoy, sired by Eskechraggan Ernest and dam being Ballaney Lady Clover.

Reserve Overall Champion went to second prize yearling colt Castletown Clint from John and Esther Cross, Ballynure, homebred he is also sired by Eskechraggan Ernest, dam being Castletown Crystal.

Class 1 Two Year Old Colt: 1st Agivey Admiral (Terry Mills). Class 2 One Year Old Colt: 1st Hallmark Maverick (William Hall); 2nd Castletown Clint (John and; Esther Cross).

Champion - Hallmark Maverick (William Hall). Reserve Champion - Castletown Clint (John and Esther Cross).

