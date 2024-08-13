7 shops in Co Armagh where you can support local artisan businesses at their best

1 . Ballinteggart Farm Shop

Taste tradition during a visit to one of Armagh's iconic family-run orchards, where you can take a walk through the orchard on an informative guided tour or simply skip to the end-product and shop in the Ballinteggart Farm Shop.Ballinteggart Farm Shop also sells a range of their fellow local artisans' products, including local pottery, traybakes, jams, and wildlife pictures. For more information and tour bookings, go to visitballinteggart.com Photo: Ballinteggart Farm Shop website