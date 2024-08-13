7 shops in Co Armagh where you can support local artisan businesses at their best

By investing in products and services with their roots in the community, you’ll be supporting local businesses, encouraging the creativity of local artists and expressing pride in your surroundings.
Handmade items carry a special uniqueness that comes from the caring hands that make each product and you can be sure that artisan goods have attention paid to their every detail by attentive, thoughtful artists.
Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift, something special for your home, or some tasty local cuisine, here are seven places where you’ll find some of Co Armagh’s outstanding local talent:
1. Ballinteggart Farm Shop
Taste tradition during a visit to one of Armagh's iconic family-run orchards, where you can take a walk through the orchard on an informative guided tour or simply skip to the end-product and shop in the Ballinteggart Farm Shop.Ballinteggart Farm Shop also sells a range of their fellow local artisans' products, including local pottery, traybakes, jams, and wildlife pictures. For more information and tour bookings, go to visitballinteggart.com Photo: Ballinteggart Farm Shop website
2. Lily’s Craft Attic
This community-minded social enterprise is one of Co Armagh’s treasures, offering craft workshops for one and all in Portadown.Using waste materials, eager crafters can make something beautiful at Lily’s Craft Attic, all while playing a part in saving the environment, with classes including sculpting, embroidery, jewellery making, pressing flowers and stained glass workshops. For more information, go to facebook.com/lilyscraftattic Photo: Lily’s Craft Attic Facebook
3. Woodview Garden Centre
This family-run garden centre is a must-visit in Richhill, blooming with homegrown flowers, plants, fruit and vegetables.The Woodview Garden Centre is the perfect place to add a pop of colour to your garden or to get homegrown veggies on the dinner plate this summer, plus their extensive stock sells an array of locally made craft items, including yarn, fabrics and other wondrous trinkets.For more information, go to facebook.com/woodviewgc Photo: Woodview Garden Centre Facebook
4. Holmes Bakery
This well-known, award-winning bakery has been serving up some of Northern Ireland’s most delicious baked goods since 1937. Their full range of traditional products are manufactured locally, in Craigavon, with biscuits, traybakes, and beloved seasonal specials amongst the staple delights provided by Holmes Bakery across Northern Ireland. For more information, go to holmesbakery.com Photo: Holmes Bakery Facebook
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.