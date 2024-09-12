2 . St Mary's Hall was a mecca for top bands including Thin Lizzy

St Mary’s Hall - it was the end of an era when this popular entertainment mecca was demolished. It was once a grand and welcoming building in Obins Street, Portadown opened in 1958 by Cardinal Dalton. Throughout the decades it hosted many memorable nights for the people of the parish and beyond. Everyone from Thin Lizzy to Jim Reeves played there and many a romance began there. It hosted Irish dancing festivals, a youth club, discos and bingo and was the hub of the local community. Photo: Photo courtesy of Google