Most people who remember Cascades have great memories of the pools, perhaps learning to swim or winning a medal at a gala. Plus all the various fitness clubs.
Others remember St Mary’s Hall in Obins Street which was a mecca for great bands back in the day from Jim Reeves to Thin Lizzy playing. Not to mention all the other entertainment, its youth club and hosting the annual Irish Dancing Feis.
Some of you may just about remember the old Imperial Hotel in the town centre which later became Wellworths – a very popular supermarket with an extremely popular pick and mix counter.
Here are just a few things and places that might jog your memory. Let us know what you miss about Portadown.
1. Cascades Leisure Centre
The beloved Cascades Leisure Centre and swimming pool back in 2011 when it was open. It is currently decaying after it was abandoned by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council after they built a new leisure centre in Craigavon. Close to the town centre it was always full of young people enjoying the sports facilities and two swimming pools. Many of our young people learned to swim there and has helped create many fond memories. PT21-238 Cascades Photo: TONY HENDRON
2. St Mary's Hall was a mecca for top bands including Thin Lizzy
St Mary’s Hall - it was the end of an era when this popular entertainment mecca was demolished. It was once a grand and welcoming building in Obins Street, Portadown opened in 1958 by Cardinal Dalton. Throughout the decades it hosted many memorable nights for the people of the parish and beyond. Everyone from Thin Lizzy to Jim Reeves played there and many a romance began there. It hosted Irish dancing festivals, a youth club, discos and bingo and was the hub of the local community. Photo: Photo courtesy of Google
3. Who remembers the bread man?
Starting with a horse drawn cart in 1912 to the 1950's with a new fleet of delivery vans.... Irwins Bakery are still delivering freshly baked bread and buns to our local communities. Who remembers the breadman delivering fresh bread every few days? Photo: Photo courtesy of Irwin's Bakery
4. Mayfair factory employed almost 1,000 people
Some of the many women who worked at the famous Mayfair factory on the Garvaghy Road in Portadown, Co Armagh. With almost 1,000 staff at one stage, the Mayfair factory in Portadown was as much a community as a workforce. Although the factory closed in 1979, it still holds great memories for many former employees Photo: Portadown Times archives
