Northern Ireland actor Jamie Dornan from Holywood has definitely become a ‘Hollywood heartthrob’ over the years.
Some may know him best for his role as Christian Grey in the 50 Shades of Grey trilogy, but he has also starred in many more films and television series.
In 2020, Jamie was named one of Ireland's greatest film actors by The Irish Times, as well as being the recipient of two Irish Film and Television Awards. More recently, his starring role in Netflix’s Heart of Stone has simply reminded us all of his incredible, award-winning acting and handsome looks.
Here’s a reminder of some of the times Jamie has sent hearts fluttering when he appeared on our screens.
1. Marie Antoinette, 2006
Young Jamie is depicted as ‘The Handsome Stranger at the Masked Ball’, in his first film appearance, instantly making a name for himself as a heart throb, someone the characters and audiences long for. The mystery and confidence Jamie displays in his first scene as Axel von Fersen instantly attracts the attention of Kirsten Dunst as Marie Antoinette. Marie is unable to keep her distance as they begin a secretive affair. Photo: IMDB
2. 50 Shades of Grey, 2015
Jamie starred as Christian Grey, a billionaire entrepreneur who takes an interest in Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson), an English literature major who interviews him for a college newspaper.
Throughout the erotic romantic drama film we learn more about Chrisitan’s troubled past which has led to his unconventional sex life. Photo: IMDB
3. The Fall, 2013–2016
Jamie starred as Paul Spector, an unexpected cold serial killer, who is attacking young professional women in the city of Belfast. Covered up by his seemingly kind hearted father image, across the three series. When a senior investigating officer is brought on the case to find the sexually motivated serial killers, we are taken on the search, following the lives of two hunters. In the dark, sexy series we see Jamie use his undeniable charm to gain his way into his victims lives, whilst also keeping up his innocent family man cover. Photo: IMDB
4. The Tourist, 2022–2023
Jamie stars as The Man/Elliot Stanley, the victim of a car crash who wakes up with amnesia, finding himself in the Australian outback in the six episode first series.
The thriller drama television show follow’s Jamie along as he tries to discover his identity with very little clues. Photo: IMDB