3 . The Fall, 2013–2016

Jamie starred as Paul Spector, an unexpected cold serial killer, who is attacking young professional women in the city of Belfast. Covered up by his seemingly kind hearted father image, across the three series. When a senior investigating officer is brought on the case to find the sexually motivated serial killers, we are taken on the search, following the lives of two hunters. In the dark, sexy series we see Jamie use his undeniable charm to gain his way into his victims lives, whilst also keeping up his innocent family man cover. Photo: IMDB