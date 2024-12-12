3 . An Ceathrú Póilí, Falls Road

This Irish language bookshop was first opened more than four decades ago back in 1983 and was originally a gathering place in Northern Ireland for the Irish speaking community. Now, with over 3000 books, An Ceathrú Póilí welcomes fluent Irish speakers, learners and visitors to browse their unique shelves in search of the perfect book for those with a keen interest in the language and history of the country. From biographies and fiction to music and more, this bookshop is a must for Gaeilge enthusiasts everywhere. For more information, go to anceathrupoili.com/information/about-us Photo: An Ceathrú Póilí website