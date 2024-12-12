Visit these vintage bookshops across Belfast to find the perfect read to lose yourself in and while away all hours of the day immersed in your new favourite novel.
Book lovers rejoice, because this list narrows down the seven hidden gems in the city where you will have the opportunity to be transported into a world full of words, stories, poems and much more.
Take a look through these 7 vintage book shops in Belfast for your next favourite piece of literature:
1. No Alibis Bookstore, Botanic Avenue
Located within the Queens Quarter, this independent bookshop has a particular interest in children’s books, Irish literature, history and fiction, plus a huge range of other genres to browse. Boasting a small but mighty selection of rare books on offer, No Alibis proves itself to be more than just a uni student’s dream, providing the local community with concerts, book launches, poetry readings and lectures, making it the perfect place for literary lovers everywhere. Trading for over 25 years, the shop also has its own small publishing company, No Alibi’s Press, which supports new, rising and renowned authors. For more information, go to noalibis.com Photo: No Alibis Facebook
2. Keats and Chapman, North Street
With over 30,000 books starting from as little as £1, Keats and Chapman is an independent bookstore in Belfast with a huge selection of books, meaning that you are guaranteed to come across a hidden treasure that will keep you occupied for hours. This treasure trove also sells CDs, vinyls, DVDs and board games, making this the ultimate place to stock up and keep the family entertained all weekend. For more information, go to keatsandchapman.ie/faq Photo: Keats and Chapman website
3. An Ceathrú Póilí, Falls Road
This Irish language bookshop was first opened more than four decades ago back in 1983 and was originally a gathering place in Northern Ireland for the Irish speaking community. Now, with over 3000 books, An Ceathrú Póilí welcomes fluent Irish speakers, learners and visitors to browse their unique shelves in search of the perfect book for those with a keen interest in the language and history of the country. From biographies and fiction to music and more, this bookshop is a must for Gaeilge enthusiasts everywhere. For more information, go to anceathrupoili.com/information/about-us Photo: An Ceathrú Póilí website
4. Belfast Books, York Road
Known for being one of the city’s top indie bookshops, selling new and old books, some of which are now out of print, Belfast Books on the York Road are world experts on books about the Northern Irish Troubles and more. From horror to Harry Potter and travel books to tattoo books, Belfast Books is your go-to place for books you didn’t even know existed and so much more. For more information, go to belfastbooks.co.uk Photo: Belfast Books Facebook
