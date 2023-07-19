7 zero waste shops across Northern Ireland to help you make a difference

Are you tired of all of the unnecessary plastic packaging surrounding our produce? Do you want a plastic-free alternative to do your bit to help the environment?
You are not the only one. There are a lot of people who have thought the same and have made their own businesses centred around zero packaging and zero waste.
Here are some of the zero waste shops around Northern Ireland that you should check out.
1. Refill Quarter - 34 Belmont Rd and 243 Lisburn Road, Belfast
Established in 2019, Refill Quarter was created in response to the growing need for sustainable and zero-waste shopping. They offer everything on your shopping list, including oils, vinegar, dry food items, home cleaning and laundry as well as personal care products that can be dispersed into your own containers, helping everyone to do their bit for the environment. They are typically open from Tuesdays to Sundays from approximately 9.30am-5pm
For more information go to www.refillquarter.com Photo: Elaine Hill Photography
2. The Larder - 12 Mill Lane, Raceview Mill, Broughshane, Ballymena
The Larder was established by Laura and Dan, a couple with a shared love for the environment. They set up the Larder as a result of growing frustration with the lack of sustainable household options available locally. They had seen other countries introducing refill shops and they wanted to make a difference too. They believe that the products and packaging they come in should not be harmful to the environment or our bodies and show this with their low impact and earth friendly lifestyle. Join them on their quest for sustainable lifestyles. They are open from Wednesday to Saturday from 10am-5pm.
For more information go to www.thelarderni.com Photo: www.thelarderni.com
3. Ethical Weigh - Unit 3C1, Benbow Industrial Estate, Eglinton, Derry / Londonderry
Ethical Weigh was established in 2020 by Sinead and Paul Burley. Not only do they have a small refill shop, but they also have a kitchen where Paul, who has 34 years experience of being a chef, cooks vegan and vegetarian friendly food. They source their products and ingredients from high quality local suppliers based in Eglinton, including locally roasted coffee and microgreens grown in the Sperrins.
For more information go to www.ethicalweigh.com Photo: Ethical Weigh via Facebook
4. Inspire Wellness - 59 Bridge St, Banbridge
Inspire Wellness is owned by three sisters, Geraldine, Tanya and Christina who don’t want to contribute to the millions of pieces of plastic that end up in the ocean, so they decided to do something about it. For those reasons, Inspire Wellness are devoted to providing healthy whole foods, care products and home products, free from harsh chemicals and packaging. Everything is locally sourced, organic, natural and plastic free. For more information go to www.inspirerefillstore.com Photo: Inspire Wellness via Facebook