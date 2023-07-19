7 zero waste shops across Northern Ireland to help you make a difference

2 . The Larder - 12 Mill Lane, Raceview Mill, Broughshane, Ballymena

The Larder was established by Laura and Dan, a couple with a shared love for the environment. They set up the Larder as a result of growing frustration with the lack of sustainable household options available locally. They had seen other countries introducing refill shops and they wanted to make a difference too. They believe that the products and packaging they come in should not be harmful to the environment or our bodies and show this with their low impact and earth friendly lifestyle. Join them on their quest for sustainable lifestyles. They are open from Wednesday to Saturday from 10am-5pm. For more information go to www.thelarderni.com Photo: www.thelarderni.com