70 of the cutest babies celebrating their first Christmas in Mid Ulster

By Valerie Martin
Published 26th Dec 2024, 17:10 BST
Christmas is an extra special time of year in families where a new baby made an arrival during the past year.

We asked parents to send in pictures of their babies enjoying their first Christmas in their best festive outfit.

Just look at these adorable babies celebrating their first Christmas in the Mid Ulster area in 2024. They’re sure to make you smile!

Myla looking happy at Christmas.

1. Baby's first Christmas

Myla looking happy at Christmas. Photo: Michaela Marie McWilliams

A big smile from Remi.

2. Baby's first Christmas

A big smile from Remi. Photo: Alexandra Bristow

Little Lyra's was three months old on Christmas Eve.

3. Baby's first Christmas

Little Lyra's was three months old on Christmas Eve. Photo: Natasha Farrell

"My gorgeous first grandchild on her first Christmas."

4. Baby's first Christmas

"My gorgeous first grandchild on her first Christmas." Photo: Biddy McAleese Heaney

