73 great photos as Portadown Royal Black Institution members and bands parade on July 13

By Valerie Martin
Published 13th Jul 2024, 21:19 BST
There was a big turnout for Portadown Royal Black District Chapter No 5’s annual parade around the town on Saturday morning ahead of the July 13 celebrations in Scarva.

The parade stopped at the war memorial for a wreath-laying ceremony before participants headed for the demonstration and Sham Fight.

Photographer Tony Hendron took these pictures of many of those who were part of the Portadown parade.

Portadown True Blues cymbal players, Leighton Mahood (10) and Braxton Conn (8) pictured before heading off to Scarva on the Thirteenth. PT28-301.

Members of Dunloy Accordion Band pictured before the morning parade in Portadown town centre on the Thirteenth. Included are from left, Zara McLester, Joanna McCallister, Robin Millar and Jean Watt. PT28-303.

Heading off to Scarva for a good day out are from left Molly LInton, Leah Trimmble and Alana Wright. PT28-304.

Sir Knights posing for a photo in Carleton Street before the parade on Saturday. Included are from left, Sam Patterson, RobertGillespie, Noel Davison, Bill Johnston and Adrian Somerville PT28-302.

