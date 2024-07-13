73 great photos as Portadown Royal Black Institution members and bands parade on July 13

The parade stopped at the war memorial for a wreath-laying ceremony before participants headed for the demonstration and Sham Fight.
Photographer Tony Hendron took these pictures of many of those who were part of the Portadown parade.
1. July 13
Portadown True Blues cymbal players, Leighton Mahood (10) and Braxton Conn (8) pictured before heading off to Scarva on the Thirteenth. PT28-301. Photo: Tony Hendron
2. July 13
Members of Dunloy Accordion Band pictured before the morning parade in Portadown town centre on the Thirteenth. Included are from left, Zara McLester, Joanna McCallister, Robin Millar and Jean Watt. PT28-303. Photo: Tony Hendron
3. July 13
Heading off to Scarva for a good day out are from left Molly LInton, Leah Trimmble and Alana Wright. PT28-304. Photo: Tony Hendron
4. July 13
Sir Knights posing for a photo in Carleton Street before the parade on Saturday. Included are from left, Sam Patterson, RobertGillespie, Noel Davison, Bill Johnston and Adrian Somerville PT28-302. Photo: Tony Hendron
