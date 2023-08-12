73 of the best pictures as thousands gather for Apprentice Boys' Relief of Derry celebrations
Thousands lined the streets as more than 10,000 Apprentice Boys and around 140 bands took part in the annual Relief of Derry parade.
By Valerie Martin
Published 12th Aug 2023, 23:05 BST
One of the largest loyal order demonstrations in Northern Ireland, ‘Derry Day’ attracts participants from far and wide.
Each year on the second Saturday of August, the Associated Clubs of the Apprentice Boys of Derry assemble in Londonderry to celebrate the events of August 1689 and the Relief of the city.
As well as the parade itself, the day’s celebrations also included a service of thanksgiving in St Columb’s Cathedral and wreath-laying ceremony.
