74 photos as Portadown lodges and bands step out on the Twelfth morning

By Valerie Martin
Published 12th Jul 2024, 21:52 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2024, 23:31 BST
Portadown enjoyed its own Twelfth parade on Friday morning as members of local lodges, accompanied by bands, stepped out through the town centre before heading off to the Co Armagh parade in Killylea.

The parade also stopped at the war memorial for a wreath-laying ceremony.

Photographer Tony Hendron was there to capture some of the atmosphere of the morning’s events.

Laura Cassells and her daughter Isla (7) smiling happily on the Twelfth in Portadown town centre. PT28-221.

1. Twelfth 2024

Laura Cassells and her daughter Isla (7) smiling happily on the Twelfth in Portadown town centre. PT28-221. Photo: Tony Hendron

Clonmacash Pipe Band taking part in the Portadown Twelfth parade. PT28-273.

2. Twelfth 2024

Clonmacash Pipe Band taking part in the Portadown Twelfth parade. PT28-273. Photo: Tony Hendron

Ready for the road on the Twelfth morning are brethren from left, Everett Lappin, James Uprichard and Ally Burns of Parkmount LOL 127. PT28-201.

3. Twelfth 2024

Ready for the road on the Twelfth morning are brethren from left, Everett Lappin, James Uprichard and Ally Burns of Parkmount LOL 127. PT28-201. Photo: Tony Hendron

Portadown District brethren on parade on Friday. PT28-275.

4. Twelfth 2024

Portadown District brethren on parade on Friday. PT28-275. Photo: Tony Hendron

Previous
1 / 18
Next Page
Related topics:Portadown
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice