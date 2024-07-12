The parade also stopped at the war memorial for a wreath-laying ceremony.
Photographer Tony Hendron was there to capture some of the atmosphere of the morning’s events.
Laura Cassells and her daughter Isla (7) smiling happily on the Twelfth in Portadown town centre. PT28-221. Photo: Tony Hendron
Clonmacash Pipe Band taking part in the Portadown Twelfth parade. PT28-273. Photo: Tony Hendron
Ready for the road on the Twelfth morning are brethren from left, Everett Lappin, James Uprichard and Ally Burns of Parkmount LOL 127. PT28-201. Photo: Tony Hendron
Portadown District brethren on parade on Friday. PT28-275. Photo: Tony Hendron
