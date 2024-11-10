74 pictures as crowds come out in Portadown for Royal British Legion Remembrance Sunday parade

By Valerie Martin
Published 10th Nov 2024, 19:07 BST
A large crowd turned out for the annual Remembrance Sunday parade and service in Portadown town centre.

Organised by the Portadown branch of the Royal British Legion, the parade formed up in Thomas Street and led by St Mark’s Silver Band, made its way to the town’s war memorial for a remembrance ceremony.

The rain stopped and the skies brightened just in time with wreaths being laid by representatives of many of the town's community groups, youth organisations, loyal orders and military veterans.

Photographer Tony Hendron was there to capture this year’s solemn proceedings.

Seagoe Primary School pupils with their wreath. PT47-270.

1. Time to remember

Seagoe Primary School pupils with their wreath. PT47-270. Photo: Tony Hendron

Laying a wreath during the Remembrance Sunday ceremony in Portadown on Sunday morning. PT47-2

2. Time to remember

Laying a wreath during the Remembrance Sunday ceremony in Portadown on Sunday morning. PT47-2 Photo: Tony Hendron

Paying respects during the Remembrance Sunday ceremony in Portadown on Sunday morning. PT47-244.

3. Time to remember

Paying respects during the Remembrance Sunday ceremony in Portadown on Sunday morning. PT47-244. Photo: Tony Hendron

Paying respects during the Remembrance Sunday ceremony in Portadown on Sunday morning. PT47-242.

4. Time to remember

Paying respects during the Remembrance Sunday ceremony in Portadown on Sunday morning. PT47-242. Photo: Tony Hendron

