8 ghost villages in Northern Ireland and the stories behind their abandonment

There are a number of hidden pockets of historical interest that have fascinating stories to tell about their past – if you are prepared to take a closer look.
Whilst there may not be any ghosts, ghouls or spirits to find, these locations all play an important in Northern Ireland’s rich heritage,
Here are eight places in Northern Ireland that are well worth taking time to explore:
1. Ballycopeland, Co Down
Once a rural community rich with residents, the only remaining aspect of Ballycopeland is its windmill, which continues to be well-preserved. After being abandoned in favour of more urban areas, the Co Down village saw a consistent decrease across the 19th and 20th centuries, with the local Presbyterian church closing as a result in 1906. Photo: DiscoverNI
2. Cushendun old church and village, Co Antrim
Whilst Cushendun as it is known today stands proud in Co Antrim, the original village was essentially dismantled back in the early 1900s following redevelopment by Clough Williams-Ellis. Remnants of the old Cushendun can still be seen, including the church and a few settlements, so a visit to this charming historic village can definitely turn up some interesting sights. Photo: DiscoverNI
3. The Glynns, Glenariff, Co Antrim
The Glynns, as can be seen now, is a far cry from what it once was, previously boasting a thriving population and sense of true rural community. As is a theme amongst places on this list, residents of The Glynns opted to move to places that provided more fruitful opportunities, and with them left the life of the Co Antrim village. Photo: DiscoverNI
4. Ballydugan, Co Down
Following the collapse of the mining industry, Ballydugan declined as rapidly as the trade it was once famed for. Despite the village being in disarray and remaining largely abandoned, Ballydugan Mill was restored into a heritage site in 2000, 12 years after the project started. Photo: DiscoverNI
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.