8 ghost villages in Northern Ireland and the stories behind their abandonment

3 . The Glynns, Glenariff, Co Antrim

The Glynns, as can be seen now, is a far cry from what it once was, previously boasting a thriving population and sense of true rural community. As is a theme amongst places on this list, residents of The Glynns opted to move to places that provided more fruitful opportunities, and with them left the life of the Co Antrim village. Photo: DiscoverNI