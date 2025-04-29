8 heart-warming photos from Whitehead intergenerational party

Published 29th Apr 2025, 10:03 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2025, 10:04 BST
Whitehead Primary School nursery and Whitehead Private Nursing Home have teamed up on an intergenerational initiative.

Linda Curry, Whitehead PNH’s activity co-ordinator, has partnered with Linking Generations NI (LGNI), an organisation that seeks to inspire and support the growth of an age-friendly society through intergenerational approaches.

Since contacting Whitehead PS, a programme entailing regular visits from the nursery children has been established. Recently, thanks to small grant secured from LGNI, an Easter party was organised. Residents and children alike thoroughly enjoyed their time, participating in crafts, sharing treats and singing songs.

Despite it only being the second visit, staff have already observed connections, evident by some children and residents remembering and greeting one another by name on arrival. One child said of a “new friend”, “I really missed you and I’m so happy I’m back again”.

