If you’re a budding writer or a reader who gets lost in the pages of a new book, then these Northern Irish writers are ones you should certainly have on your TBR list.
We are showcasing eight talented Northern Irish writers that you need to know – and are perfect for summer days when you want to relax with some good reading.
1. Adrian McKinty
Born and bred in Northern Ireland, Adrian McKinty specialises in crime and mystery novels, best known for his 2020 award-winning thriller The Chain. Adrian has previously written a series titled The Sean Duffy Novels set during The Troubles in Northern Ireland and his most recent book, The Island, became an instant New York Times Bestseller following its release in 2022. For more information, go to officialadrianmckinty.com Photo: Anna McGuire
2. Anna Burns
Belfast-born Anna Burns won the 2018 Booker Prize, the 2019 Orwell Prize for political fiction and the 2020 International Dublin Literary Award for her 2018 novel, Milkman. The novel is a historical psychological fiction and is set during The Troubles period in Northern Ireland, following an 18 year old girl who is tormented by a married man.
For more information, go to goodreads.com/Anna_Burns Photo: The Independent
3. Sharon Dempsey
Belfast-based author Sharon Dempsey was a journalist and health writer before beginning her career in crime fiction writing, including creating her most recent book The Midnight Killing. Sharon now facilitates therapeutic creative writing classes for people from all walks of life, turning her passion for writing into a way to give back to her local community and help others.
For more information, go to harpercollins.com/sharon-dempsey Photo: BelfastTelegraph
4. Wendy Erskine
Wendy Erskine is an English teacher and writer based in Belfast whose collection of short stories ‘Sweet Home’ was shortlisted for both The Republic of Consciousness Prize and the Edge Hill Prize, as well as being longlisted for the Gordon Burn Prize. Her latest work, Dance Move, features her incredible new collection of stories set in Belfast, the perfect if you’re looking to support a Northern Irish writer by reading truly authentic tales of the country.
For more information, go to shortfictionjournal.co.uk/wendyerskine Photo: TheGlossMagazine