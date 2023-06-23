4 . Wendy Erskine

Wendy Erskine is an English teacher and writer based in Belfast whose collection of short stories ‘Sweet Home’ was shortlisted for both The Republic of Consciousness Prize and the Edge Hill Prize, as well as being longlisted for the Gordon Burn Prize. Her latest work, Dance Move, features her incredible new collection of stories set in Belfast, the perfect if you’re looking to support a Northern Irish writer by reading truly authentic tales of the country. For more information, go to shortfictionjournal.co.uk/wendyerskine Photo: TheGlossMagazine