8 of the best places in Northern Ireland to find the perfect antique

By Lucy Orr
Published 14th Feb 2025, 16:53 BST
Northern Ireland is steeped in history, making it a treasure trove for antique enthusiasts. Whether you’re looking to uncover rare finds, add character to your home, or simply indulge in a nostalgic journey through time, the region’s thriving antique scene has something to offer.

With current interior trends blending modern design with statement antique pieces, there’s never been a better time to explore Northern Ireland’s diverse selection of auction houses, vintage boutiques, and specialist stores. Across the country there’s a world of unique, pre-loved treasures just waiting to be discovered.

Expert antique dealers are passionate about their collections, ready to share their knowledge and help you find that one-of-a-kind piece. Whether you’re refurbishing a classic table, seeking a distinctive painting, or simply browsing for inspiration, Northern Ireland’s antique hubs promise an unforgettable experience.

Here are eight must-visit destinations for those in search of timeless beauty, hidden gems, and pieces rich with history.

Oakland Antiques is one of Northern Ireland's most popular antique stores. Stretching over two floors thriving with treasures, it has so much to offer. They sell, take and even offer a prop hire service to Northern Ireland's notorious film industry, proving the wide variety of treasures they have in store. With over 40 years of experience in the industry, the staff at Oakland will be thrilled to share their knowledge on these items. This is a shop worth visiting to find rare antiques. For more information go to www.oaklandantiques.co.uk

1. Oakland Antiques, Belfast

Oakland Antiques is one of Northern Ireland's most popular antique stores. Stretching over two floors thriving with treasures, it has so much to offer. They sell, take and even offer a prop hire service to Northern Ireland's notorious film industry, proving the wide variety of treasures they have in store. With over 40 years of experience in the industry, the staff at Oakland will be thrilled to share their knowledge on these items. This is a shop worth visiting to find rare antiques. For more information go to www.oaklandantiques.co.uk Photo: Roman Odintsov on Pexels

Beside the monumental Belfast Titanic Quarter, lives the hidden goldmine, On The Square Emporium. This warehouse is perfect for those who want to be inspired to decorate differently and sustainably, to create a home that tells your story. They sell a huge variety of items, perfect for all styles. Starting as a pop-up shop, On The Square Emporium now has 14,000 square feet brimming with unique and stylish finds, it truly is a haven of history. Owners, Jill and Justin have been all over the world and are now in Belfast sharing their passion and expertise. To find out more information go to onthesquareemporium.com

2. On the Square Emporium, Belfast

Beside the monumental Belfast Titanic Quarter, lives the hidden goldmine, On The Square Emporium. This warehouse is perfect for those who want to be inspired to decorate differently and sustainably, to create a home that tells your story. They sell a huge variety of items, perfect for all styles. Starting as a pop-up shop, On The Square Emporium now has 14,000 square feet brimming with unique and stylish finds, it truly is a haven of history. Owners, Jill and Justin have been all over the world and are now in Belfast sharing their passion and expertise. To find out more information go to onthesquareemporium.com Photo: On The Square Emporium Facebook

Nestled along the coast of Northern Ireland lies a small family business, Cobwebs. Specialising in multiple areas of antiques such as jewellery, vintage gold and silver, jewellery repairs, Waterford and Tyrone crystal and ear piercings, this is the perfect place for everyone. Whether you are searching for a hidden gem for a special someone or just a treat, Cobwebs has it all. The Cobwebs staff also attend bridal fairs, to share their expertise in antique jewellery for newlyweds. For more information visit their Facebook www.facebook.com/Cobwebslarne or Instagram www.instagram.com/cobwebsjewellerylarne

3. Cobwebs Antiques and Jewellery, Larne

Nestled along the coast of Northern Ireland lies a small family business, Cobwebs. Specialising in multiple areas of antiques such as jewellery, vintage gold and silver, jewellery repairs, Waterford and Tyrone crystal and ear piercings, this is the perfect place for everyone. Whether you are searching for a hidden gem for a special someone or just a treat, Cobwebs has it all. The Cobwebs staff also attend bridal fairs, to share their expertise in antique jewellery for newlyweds. For more information visit their Facebook www.facebook.com/Cobwebslarne or Instagram www.instagram.com/cobwebsjewellerylarne Photo: Cobwebs Antiques & Jewellery Larne Facebook

Auctions NI is an independent, family-run auction house with over 40 years of experience, providing access to distinctive collections and pieces. Auctions can be attended in person or online giving every lifestyle a chance to take part in the hunt to find their hidden treasure. The team of auction experts, valuers and independent buyers are excited to share their knowledge, whether it is a unique collectable or an everyday item. For more information go to auctionsni.co.uk

4. Auctions NI, Lurgan

Auctions NI is an independent, family-run auction house with over 40 years of experience, providing access to distinctive collections and pieces. Auctions can be attended in person or online giving every lifestyle a chance to take part in the hunt to find their hidden treasure. The team of auction experts, valuers and independent buyers are excited to share their knowledge, whether it is a unique collectable or an everyday item. For more information go to auctionsni.co.uk Photo: Sora Shimazaki on Pexels

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Northern Ireland
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice