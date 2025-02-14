2 . On the Square Emporium, Belfast

Beside the monumental Belfast Titanic Quarter, lives the hidden goldmine, On The Square Emporium. This warehouse is perfect for those who want to be inspired to decorate differently and sustainably, to create a home that tells your story. They sell a huge variety of items, perfect for all styles. Starting as a pop-up shop, On The Square Emporium now has 14,000 square feet brimming with unique and stylish finds, it truly is a haven of history. Owners, Jill and Justin have been all over the world and are now in Belfast sharing their passion and expertise. To find out more information go to onthesquareemporium.com Photo: On The Square Emporium Facebook