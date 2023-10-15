8 pet adoption centres across Northern Ireland where you can find your next furry friend

There are many adorable animals across Northern Ireland just waiting to find their forever homes.
Many charitable institutions are finding it increasingly difficult to deal with the number of pets that are being temporarily housed so whether you’re looking for a pet to keep you company or want to expand your growing family of furry friends, checking out animal charities and sanctuaries is a great place to start.
Here are some of the best pet centres you can contact in Northern Ireland for help in finding your next family member.
1. Assisi Animal Sanctuary, Newtownards
Founded back in 1997, Assisi Animal Sanctuary has been rehoming animals in the Newtownards community for 25 years.
It provides shelter for up to 700 animals every year and is currently Northern Ireland’s largest independent animal welfare charity, making it a great spot to find a new furry friend.
For more information, go to assisi-ni.org Photo: Pexels
2. Cats Protection
The Cats Protection rehome felines across the United Kingdom, having five centres across Northern Ireland where you can go to adopt a cat.
Supporting kittens as well as older cats, the charity aims to improve the lives of each animal entering into its care before they can be rehomed.
For more information, go to cats.org.uk Photo: Pexels
3. Mid Antrim Animal Sanctuary
Mid Antrim Animal Sanctuary has been running since 1996, rehoming animals whilst also providing education on welfare and relieving the distress and suffering of unwanted pets.
It operates on a no-kill policy, meaning that every animal entering into their care is guaranteed to be looked after before it is rehomed, providing more than 650 cats and dogs forever families every year.
For more information, go to midantrim.org Photo: Pexels.
4. Crosskennan Lane Animal Sanctuary, Antrim
Having helped more than 500 animals last year, Crosskennan Lane Animal Sanctuary is well-versed in providing homes to animals in need.
With over 150 different species at any one time, many of the animals will live out their last days in the sanctuary, but others can be directly adopted, so visit their Antrim premises to see the range of animals you could take home.
For more information, go to crosskennanlane.co.uk Photo: Pexels