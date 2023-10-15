8 pet adoption centres across Northern Ireland where you can find your next furry friend

4 . Crosskennan Lane Animal Sanctuary, Antrim

Having helped more than 500 animals last year, Crosskennan Lane Animal Sanctuary is well-versed in providing homes to animals in need. With over 150 different species at any one time, many of the animals will live out their last days in the sanctuary, but others can be directly adopted, so visit their Antrim premises to see the range of animals you could take home. For more information, go to crosskennanlane.co.uk Photo: Pexels