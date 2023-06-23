8-photo splash of 60 cold dippers at Ballygally beach for Agewell fundraiser

Sixty dippers braved the waves at Ballygally beach to raise £565 for Mid and East Antrim Agewell Partnership.

These vital funds will assist the charity in providing services to older people across Larne, Ballymena, and Carrickfergus, helping them feel better physically, better emotionally and better connected.

Sarah Mclaughlin, executive director of health programmes, said: “What a brilliant start to a grey morning, everyone was so enthusiastic despite the drizzle. I love getting out for a swim myself, so we joined forces with a couple of the local dipping groups, Baligali Flounders, Ballygalley Chilli Dippers and Antrim Chill Dippers, who were up for the challenge to bring others along.

"We had a lovely feelgood morning together raising awareness of our services in the local area and raising a great amount of cash for older people. We are expanding our services in the area and so we are on the look out for new volunteers to help us in all part of our work from delivering services to fundraising, so if you would like to join with us, get in touch.”

To find out more about volunteering for Agewell contact the charity’s office on 028 25658604.

1 . Warm Hearted Volunteers at the registration and warm cuppa point. Photo submitted by MEA Agewell Partnership Photo: Contributed

2 . Warm Hearted Dippers had the chance for a chat during the fundraiser. Photo submitted by MEA Agewell Partnership Photo: Contributed

3 . Warm Hearted Words of encouragement and advice before taking to the water. Photo submitted by MEA Agewell Partnership Photo: Contributed

4 . Warm Hearted A total of 60 local dippers took part in the event in aid of Mid and East Antrim Agewell Partnership. Photo submitted by MEA Agewell Partnership Photo: Contributed

Next Page Page 1 of 2