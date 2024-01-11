If walls could talk there may be some interesting stories from the inside this now defunct police prison transport box which is up for sale by a Lurgan car dealer – price £500.

The chassis of the prison transporter has been sold but the main box containing a number of ‘cells’ is available for sale at McNeill Motors in the Co Armagh town.

A spokesperson for McNeill Motors revealed that he had bought the vehicle from Maghaberry Prison. “It was one of a number of prison trucks for sale. It had over 110k miles on the clock and was only on the road for 14 months but lay in the prison yard for 12 years before I bought it. The chassis and cab have gone as I sold them to a horse box owner.

"The cell doors have been taken off in case anyone locked a person inside and the walls are GRP, heavy duty with great insulations,” he said. “We have had a lot of interest including from one person who wanted to use it as a children’s gaming unit as each ‘cell’ would be good for a child with a monitor in front. Others might want it for an outdoor office.”

Anyone interested is urged to contact McNeill Motors at 07802183804

