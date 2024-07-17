8 pics from farm launch of new book by Ballymena illustrator and Belfast author

Ricky Baird, a tattoo artist, has illustrated ‘The Adventures of Mr Bumble’ in a partnership with Noel Smith, who is also a special educational needs (SEN) teaching assistant.

Released through Olympia Publishers, the story is aimed at readers under eight years and takes them on a journey to learn about the important role bees have in the environment.

The book has been developed as a sensory story to help capture the attention of children with additional needs and allow them to become involved in their learning, Noel explained.

The launch party, held at St James' Community Farm, Belfast, on Saturday, July 13, saw a good turnout of people in support of the new release and many stayed behind to hear the story being read by the author.

The Adventures of Mr Bumble is available online through WHSmith and Waterstones retailing for £8.99.

1 . Book Launch Noel Smith (left) and Ricky Baird with niece and nephew at the book launch. Photo: Submitted

2 . Book Launch A story reading showing sensory input at the book launch. Photo: Submitted

3 . Book Launch Author Noel Smith with his mother, Christine, and illustrator Ricky Baird with his mother, Susan, at the book launch. Photo: Submitted

4 . Book Launch The launch party was held at St James' Community Farm. Photo: Submitted