8 places for you to find beautiful Celtic jewellery in Northern Ireland

We’re delving into the island’s jewellery scene, discovering the craftsmanship and the symbolism ingrained in every piece of jewellery along the way. From larger chain stores to smaller businesses, we are unveiling the hidden gems scattered across the country, each selling pieces of unique Celtic history.

Whether you're a jewellery collector or simply seeking some meaningful accessories, here are eight places to find Celtic jewellery in Northern Ireland:

Banshee Silver, St George's Market, East Bridge Street, Belfast

Banshee Silver is the concept of talented artist and jewellery designer, Úna O Boyle. Originally from west Belfast, Úna now lives in Glencolmcille, an area dotted with megalithic tombs and standing stones that inspire her work. Passionate about the mythology and folklore that define her Irish Celtic culture, she has created jewellery collections such as Legends of Ireland, Ancient Whispers and The Wild Atlantic. This is bespoke Celtic jewellery that is inspired by the landscape of Ireland and the ancient stories that define it.

For more information, go to bansheesilver.com

SilverSpirit Jewellery, Unit 3, Diamond Centre, Bridge Street, Coleraine

Claiming to be your one-stop solution for Celtic and Irish jewellery, SilverSpirit Jewellery has been stocking Celtic designs since 2006 and launched their online store in 2013, hopeful to share Celtic jewellery with a wider audience. Specialising in silver and gold jewellery sourced from Irish manufacturers, they have a large collection of Claddagh, Trinity Knot, Celtic Crosses, and Celtic pendants.

For more information, go to celticdesirejewellery.com

Glencara (online)

Glencara is home to a wide range of Claddagh and Celtic jewellery in both gold and silver offerings. Founded in Galway, the home of the Claddagh ring, in 1978, Glencara is the largest Irish jewellery store in the world, stocking necklaces, earrings, rings and so much more.

They also provide a range of wedding jewellery, enabling you to treat that special someone to something a little different on your special day.

For more information, go to glencara.com

Lauren May, 24-26 Queen's Arcade, Belfast

Located in the heart of Belfast at Queens Arcade, Lauren May has been around for almost 30 years, offering jewellery that is ‘simple yet different’.

They stock handmade ranges from individual designers, providing customers with individuality in the pieces of jewellery they buy from their shop. Stocking Celtic jewellery in silver, gold and rose gold options, Lauren May also provides Connemara marble insets for that extra Celtic touch.

For more information, go to laurenmayonline.com

The Irish Shop, Craft Village, Shipquay Street, Derry / Londonderry

Nestled in the heart of the city at Derry’s Craft Village, The Irish Shop is true to its name, offering an incredible range of Irish gifts. Established in 1968, The Irish Shop is the ideal spot for visitors to Derry/Londonderry who are looking to take a piece of Ireland home with them. They stock a range of handcrafted Celtic jewellery including Claddagh rings.

For more information, go to derrycraftvillage.com

Carroll’s, various locations, Belfast

Located on both Castle Street and Donegall Place, Carroll’s stores are peppered throughout the island of Ireland, offering everything from jewellery to clothing and a wealth of Guinness-themed products. Founded in 1982 and with over 40 years in the business, this fully Irish-owned company are stockist of jewellery brands such as Mullingar Pewter, Solvar, Gra Collection and many more Irish treasures.

For more information, go to carrollsirishgifts.com

The Donegal Shop, 8 Shipquay Street, Derry / Londonderry

Founded by the Walsh family in 1963, The Donegal Shop is one of the oldest shops in Ireland. Located on Shipquay Street, the full collection is available in-store with limited options online; so you’re better off making the journey. When it opened, the shop mostly stocked traditional Aran sweaters sourced from the hills of Donegal, nutty tweed and fine Irish linen. Since then, they have stocked a curated collection of Celtic jewellery amongst other Irish treasures.

For more information, go to thedonegalshopderry.com

Begley’s Gifts, 33 Irish Street, Dungannon

This gem located in Dungannon is both family-run and owned. Begley’s Gifts on Irish Street offers a range of giftware, with all things peculiar to traditional items, specialising in all things Ireland. Stockists of homegrown brands such as Lee Rivers Leather and Carrick Silverware, this is a quirkier spot for any Celtic jewellery lovers looking for their latest piece.