4 . Deborah K Design - Lisburn

Deborah K Design has more than just a classic permanent piece available, with a variety of charms also on offer, attachable before you get welded in Lisburn. Pick whether you want a bracelet, anklet or necklace and then select a charm that is meaningful, poignant or simply stunning to add to your purchase for an additional fee. For more information, go to deborahkdesign.co.uk/linked-with-love-permanent-jewellery Photo: Deborah K Design website