As the name suggests, permanent jewellery is welded on for life, but fear not as it is completely safe for most and won’t impact daily life, including going through airport security machines, apart from making it that extra bit more sparkly.
Choose from a bracelet or anklet and pick your metal, charms and other add-ons available at selected stores for the most unique piece of jewellery you’ll ever own.
Here are 8 Northern Irish businesses specialising in permanent jewellery that you can support:
1. Dylan Oaks - Belfast
Since opening in Belfast, Dylan Oaks has grown in popularity, amassing a cult following of jewellery fans. Serving up both 9ct solid yellow and white gold, there are different designs to choose from and charms are also an optional add-on for £30 a piece. For more information, go to dylanoaks.co.uk/pages/welded-bracelets Photo: Dylan Oaks website
2. Monday’s Child - Belfast
The first people to bring this popular trend to Northern Ireland, Monday’s Child offers three jewellery metal options in the form of sterling silver, stainless steel and 14k gold fill. Based in Belfast, their seamless chains promise a timeless piece for your collection that will quite literally follow you through life. For more information, go to mondays-child.uk/products/linked-jewellery-appointment?variant=42712711430294 Photo: Monday's Child website
3. Ivy & Gold - Ballymena
Providing dainty chains that are perfectly delicate, Ivy & Gold in Ballymena boast a fun environment complete with good craic, sweet treats, refreshments and uplifting music to add to your overall experience. For a big group of friends, there is a 10% discount for four or more people, so grab your inner circle and match your wrists with a beautiful bracelet each. For more information, go to ivygold.co.uk Photo: Ivy & Gold website
4. Deborah K Design - Lisburn
Deborah K Design has more than just a classic permanent piece available, with a variety of charms also on offer, attachable before you get welded in Lisburn. Pick whether you want a bracelet, anklet or necklace and then select a charm that is meaningful, poignant or simply stunning to add to your purchase for an additional fee. For more information, go to deborahkdesign.co.uk/linked-with-love-permanent-jewellery Photo: Deborah K Design website
