1 . Rachel Leahy Studio

Redefine this beautiful day with watercolour illustrations, where art and celebrations intertwine. Everyone gets a photobox, but you can give something more unique and priceless than that. With the soft, calm tone of watercolours, Rachel captures the essence of weddings for all lucky couples with live illustrations of guests and of course the bride and groom, so everyone can take away something more personalised and special than ever. In 2022, Rachel started her journey as a self employed artist, working her way up to being voted best live wedding artist Ireland 2024, showing how much she pours her all into every painting. Guests wont be short of stunned with her gorgeous pieces that receive the love and care they deserve, giving everyone the perfect picture from the day to remember. For more contact information visit https://rachelleahystudio.com/pages/live-wedding-guest-illustrations Photo: Rachel Leahy Studio website