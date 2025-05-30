Plan an unforgettable day with these quirky extras for a keepsake of the special day for both guests and couples. No matter what the vibe, there is something for everyone.
Scattered around Northern Ireland are thriving local businesses prepared to help all couples make their special day perfect.
Growing from strength to strength, these quirky extras are in high demand and are here to save the date.
Here are eight quirky extras that will make your wedding pop.
1. Rachel Leahy Studio
Redefine this beautiful day with watercolour illustrations, where art and celebrations intertwine. Everyone gets a photobox, but you can give something more unique and priceless than that. With the soft, calm tone of watercolours, Rachel captures the essence of weddings for all lucky couples with live illustrations of guests and of course the bride and groom, so everyone can take away something more personalised and special than ever. In 2022, Rachel started her journey as a self employed artist, working her way up to being voted best live wedding artist Ireland 2024, showing how much she pours her all into every painting. Guests wont be short of stunned with her gorgeous pieces that receive the love and care they deserve, giving everyone the perfect picture from the day to remember. For more contact information visit https://rachelleahystudio.com/pages/live-wedding-guest-illustrations Photo: Rachel Leahy Studio website
2. Picture Perfect Parties and Events
For couples looking for an event decorator, planner or balloon specialist, Picture Perfect Parties and Events is the company for you. Leave it to Chloe as she adds jazz to the decor, balloons to the arch and makes personalised statement walls and backdrops to suit every couple. Chloe, the owner of Picture Perfect Parties and Events, has a flare for events management, she has been in the industry for four years organising conferences, weddings and other social events while being a finalist for the “I Am Beauty Local Magazine Business Awards” ensuring couples are in reliable hands. To find out more information go to https://www.instagram.com/pictureperfectpartiesandevents/ Photo: Picture Perfect Parties and Events Facebook
3. Dale Thomas comedy hypnotist
Experience unforgettable wedding entertainment with Dale Thomas - one of the most in-demand performers across the UK and Ireland. With hundreds of weddings under his belt, Dale brings a unique magic to every celebration. Choose from three carefully crafted packages and let your guests’ minds be blown. While sitting down to a meal, guests can soak up the exciting atmosphere Dale creates. From introducing the top table in style with the bride and groom's choice of song to introducing speeches so everyone can relax and enjoy their meal. Don't worry about photos as Dale coordinates with all the camera crew to ensure no precious moment is missed out. If you want a show, the one-hour hypnosis act is the perfect pick. With a show that blends comedy, hypnosis, singing and family entertainment, get an entirely tailored act that suits every style of wedding. For more information visit https://comedyshow.ie/home Photo: comedyshow website
4. Gmagic
With years of experience in the magic industry, Gareth has such a passion in crafting an unforgettable experience for all couples and guests. With such captivating talent and personality, couples are in safe hands, knowing guests are having the time of their life. Gareth knows no two weddings are the same, he has bespoke packages to turn visions into a reality. This commitment to customisation ensures that each wedding is uniquely tailored, leaving a lasting magical impression on everyone in attendance. For more information visit: https://www.gmagic.co.uk/weddings Photo: Paul Jervis
