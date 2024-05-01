From the football pitch to the boxing ring, these individuals have not only achieved success in their fields but have also inspired generations with their skill and passion for their respective sports.
1. Jonathan Rea
A six-time champion in the Superbike World Championship, Jonathan Rea’s successes on the racetrack have earned him widespread recognition from the country.Since joining Kawasaki in 2015, Rea has dominated the World Superbike Championship, establishing himself as one of the most dominant racers in the history of the sport. Photo: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker
2. Rory McIlroy
Hailing from Holywood in Co Down, Rory McIlroy has established himself as one of the greatest golfers of all time. He is a four time major champion and is known as one of three players to win four majors by the age of 25.McIlroy was also world number one in the Official World Golf Ranking and spent over 100 weeks in that position during his career. Photo: Andrew Redington / Getty Images
3. Gerry Armstrong
A footballing icon who famously scored the winning goal for Northern Ireland against Spain in the 1982 FIFA World Cup, Gerry’s contribution to Northern Irish football will forever be remembered in sporting history.He played for a number of football clubs since the 1970s, including Tottenham Hotspur, Real Mallorca and West Bromwich Albion.Since retiring from football, Gerry has coached a number of teams, co-commentates on TV and radio and has also launched his own whiskey ‘Spirit of 82’ in 2023. Photo: Ben Lowry
4. Carl Frampton
Known as ‘The Jackal’, Carl is a two-weight world champion in boxing, hailing from Tiger’s Bay in Belfast. He’s one of only three fighters from the British Isles to be named the Ring magazine Fighter of the Year and has headlined sellout world championship bouts across the world.His many achievements have cemented him as one of Northern Ireland’s greatest boxers of all time. Photo: Carl Frampton via his Instagram