2 . Rory McIlroy

Hailing from Holywood in Co Down, Rory McIlroy has established himself as one of the greatest golfers of all time. He is a four time major champion and is known as one of three players to win four majors by the age of 25.McIlroy was also world number one in the Official World Golf Ranking and spent over 100 weeks in that position during his career. Photo: Andrew Redington / Getty Images