2 . The Giant’s Causeway has existed for 60 million years

Unknown to many, the Giant’s Causeway is at least 60 million years old, dating back to when Ireland was attached to North America, with Europe’s departure from the continent causing large rifts on the surface of the earth, resulting in the creation of the site as we know it today. The production of lava led to the formation of rivers due to erosion of basalt, with the unique structures then being left as a marvel for people to view for millions of years to come. Located in County Antrim, the Giant’s Causeway is considered a national treasure in Northern Ireland, with over a million visitors to this tourist attraction site in the year 2018 alone. For more information, go to nationaltrust.org.uk Photo: The National Trust