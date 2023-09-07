Northern Ireland is steeped in history and renowned for its breathtaking landscapes, as well as holding a myriad of lesser-known treasures that lie off the beaten track.
While the region may be famous for its iconic landmarks and vibrant culture, there are countless hidden gems and fascinating facts that often go unnoticed.
From intriguing historical information to secret spots and unexpected traditions, prepare to be captivated by the lesser-explored wonders that make Northern Ireland a truly remarkable place to live and visit.
Here are some fascinating facts you might not have known about Northern Ireland.
1. The Chronicles of Narnia took inspiration from the Mourne Mountains
Although The Chronicles of Narnia films are set in New Zealand, C.S Lewis’ fantastic stories were originally inspired by the beautiful landscape of the Mourne Mountains in County Down. Born in Belfast in 1898, Lewis supposedly took inspiration from the stunning Northern Irish scenery and produced arguably his most famous work to date.
Visitors to the area can experience this Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty via many hiking routes, cycle loops and walking tours, or can opt to simply to enjoy the scenery with a picnic.
2. The Giant’s Causeway has existed for 60 million years
Unknown to many, the Giant’s Causeway is at least 60 million years old, dating back to when Ireland was attached to North America, with Europe’s departure from the continent causing large rifts on the surface of the earth, resulting in the creation of the site as we know it today. The production of lava led to the formation of rivers due to erosion of basalt, with the unique structures then being left as a marvel for people to view for millions of years to come. Located in County Antrim, the Giant’s Causeway is considered a national treasure in Northern Ireland, with over a million visitors to this tourist attraction site in the year 2018 alone. For more information, go to nationaltrust.org.uk Photo: The National Trust
3. County Antrim boasts Ireland’s oldest thatched pub
Located at Toomebridge, around 30 minutes from Belfast, the Crosskeys Inn in County Antrim is Ireland’s oldest thatched pub. The small venue, which dates back to around 1654, is well regarded by locals and visitors alike, even being crowned BBC Countryfile’s County Pub Of The Year in 2017. With regular traditional music, storytelling sessions, and summer BBQs, the Crosskeys Inn is the perfect place to unwind, have a pint and learn about the history of this traditional Irish pub.

4. A Northern Irish schoolboy is in The Guinness Book of World Records
At just 10 years old, Mark Miller entered into the Guinness Book of World Records after he created a new record for the longest loom band bracelet in the world. The bracelet, which measured at 6,292 feet (1,917.70m), was created solely by the pupil from Broughshane, taking him a whole year to complete. Mark measured the bracelet in late September of 2019, an ordeal which took four hours to complete and received his certificate, but the then 10-year-old has already started his next feat - the world’s longest paper chain. Photo: Guinness World Records