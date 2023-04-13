Register
There's plenty of face-to-face opportunities to find a new love interest if you don't fancy heading online.

8 ways to meet a love interest in Northern Ireland that's not online

Dating these days can be stressful, especially with the rise in dating apps and online platforms taking over trying to find the perfect partner.

By Lyndsey Hodgkinson
Published 13th Apr 2023, 16:42 BST

Often our standards are skewed by what we see onscreen, so taking to the real world to meet your match can be beneficial to your love life.

If you want to just meet someone the old fashioned way, there are plenty of places where you can find your dream individual, get to know them and create a connection without the need for a technological device.

Here are eight of the best ways for you to meet a new love interest without needing to head online.

Additional reporting by Maisie Laughton

There are a number of different classes that appeal to all so you shouldn’t be shy to introduce yourself to others if you go to a new exercise class. If you’re unsure of how to start a conversation, put yourself out there and ask if they have any tips for your first class - most people would be happy to show a new person the ropes as they understand how it feels to start something new and chances are they will have been in the same position at some point in their life. Photo: Unsplash

Similar to the sports classes, don't be afraid to put yourself out there. By heading to a new class you can broaden your horizons a little, both in terms of fitness and your dating life. Dance (depending on the style) is quite romantic in itself so there’s a chance to meet someone you may have not thought about. Any classes that require any partner work might be a good shout as you have to connect with the other person, with plenty of dance classes going on throughout Northern Ireland every single month so put your dancing shoes on and get out there. Photo: Pexels

Going out of your way to learn a language and try to meet someone in the process is only going to benefit you. If things don’t work out and you don’t meet someone, at least you’re learning a different language, and just think of all the romantic phrases you could try out when you do eventually meet the right person. A lot of classes will meet in person so you have to be face-to-face and have to communicate. Photo: Pexels

Meeting someone you technically already know can be far less daunting than meeting a complete stranger, so revisiting old friends and flames could be a super way to find a future match. Alumni events from your school days are a great way to reconnect with former flames or charm someone new. You’re all around the same age, have a few things in common and can hopefully jump back into easy conversation. Photo: Pexels

