83 photos show why Lurgan pet lovers think their animals are just magic

To celebrate National Pet Day we invited Lurgan Mail readers to share photos of their beloved pets – and we certainly weren’t disappointed!
By Valerie Martin
Published 12th Apr 2024, 20:29 BST

We were inundated with a bumper selection of cute – and sometimes funny – photos of pets of all sizes which fill their owners hearts full with love.

Thank you to everyone who shared their joyful pet photos – we hope you enjoy seeing them as much as we have.

Matilda at Ballintoy.

Matilda at Ballintoy. Photo: Mundo Lad

"This is one of my furbabies, Willow."

"This is one of my furbabies, Willow." Photo: Natasha McIlveen

Harry and Draco the macaws.

Harry and Draco the macaws. Photo: Julz White

"Marley enjoying the sun at Lurgan Park."

"Marley enjoying the sun at Lurgan Park." Photo: Hannah Moore

