James Cassells and his dad Nigel from Tandragee, pose for the camera at the RBP Last Saturday parade in Loughgall. PT35-201. James Cassells and his dad Nigel from Tandragee, pose for the camera at the RBP Last Saturday parade in Loughgall. PT35-201.
85 of the best pictures as Royal Black Institution and bands take part in 'Last Saturday' parade in Loughgall

There was music in the air over Loughgall as Summerisland RBDC No 6 hosted the ‘Last Saturday’ demonstration.
By Valerie Martin
Published 27th Aug 2023, 11:32 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2023, 11:35 BST

Around 60 bands were on parade, with an estimated 4,000 participants in the procession, as it made its way through the Co Armagh village, home to the headquarters of the Royal Black Institution.

Speaking at the demonstration, the head of the institution called for Northern Ireland citizens to be freed “from the tyranny of persecution” being exercised by the European Union.

In his reference to the Northern Ireland Protocol, Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson said the institution’s constitutional resolution called for the removal of the “continuing controls being exercised over citizens in Northern Ireland”, and for the restoration of “full equal citizenship of the United Kingdom to all its citizens as set out in the Act of Union”.

Jack Farrell of Annaghmore Crown Defenders band was left in charge of the band's instruments at the field during the RBP Last Saturday parade in Loughgall. PT35-207.

Jack Farrell of Annaghmore Crown Defenders band was left in charge of the band's instruments at the field during the RBP Last Saturday parade in Loughgall. PT35-207. Photo: Tony Hendron

Members of Hillhaven Flute Band, Loughgall pictured wearing their new uniform trousers at the RBP Last Saturday parade in Loughgall. Included from left are, Sam Strain, Suzanne Dowey, Sam Buckley, Steven Simpson and Lucy O'Neill. PT35-206.

Members of Hillhaven Flute Band, Loughgall pictured wearing their new uniform trousers at the RBP Last Saturday parade in Loughgall. Included from left are, Sam Strain, Suzanne Dowey, Sam Buckley, Steven Simpson and Lucy O'Neill. PT35-206. Photo: Tony Hendron

Sophie McBride, left, and Jodie White having fun at the RBP Last Saturday parade in Loughgall. PT35-208.

Sophie McBride, left, and Jodie White having fun at the RBP Last Saturday parade in Loughgall. PT35-208. Photo: Tony Hendron

Hats off to a good parade in Loughgall.

Hats off to a good parade in Loughgall. Photo: Graham Baalham-Curry

