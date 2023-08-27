85 of the best pictures as Royal Black Institution and bands take part in 'Last Saturday' parade in Loughgall
Around 60 bands were on parade, with an estimated 4,000 participants in the procession, as it made its way through the Co Armagh village, home to the headquarters of the Royal Black Institution.
Speaking at the demonstration, the head of the institution called for Northern Ireland citizens to be freed “from the tyranny of persecution” being exercised by the European Union.
In his reference to the Northern Ireland Protocol, Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson said the institution’s constitutional resolution called for the removal of the “continuing controls being exercised over citizens in Northern Ireland”, and for the restoration of “full equal citizenship of the United Kingdom to all its citizens as set out in the Act of Union”.