Danny, 7 months old.Danny, 7 months old.
86 adorable photos of babies who celebrated their first Christmas in Mid Ulster

Christmas is a special time for families and especially if there’s a new little one in the house.
By Valerie Martin
Published 1st Jan 2024, 13:48 GMT
Updated 1st Jan 2024, 13:49 GMT

We asked parents to send in pictures of their babies enjoying their first Christmas in their cute festive outfits – and we were simply overwhelmed by the response.

Thank you to everyone who shared photos of their gorgeous little ones with us to help create this adorable picture gallery.

Here are some of the beautiful babies who have just celebrated their first Christmas in the Mid Ulster area. We know these pictures will definitely make you smile!

Fiadh, aged 7 months

1. Baby's first Christmas

Fiadh, aged 7 months Photo: Danielle O Gara

Brodie, aged 6 months

2. Baby's first Christmas

Brodie, aged 6 months Photo: Lizzie McFarlane

This little one meets Santa for the first time.

3. Baby's first Christmas

This little one meets Santa for the first time. Photo: Megan O'Hagan

Anora-Grace at 6 weeks.

4. Baby's first Christmas

Anora-Grace at 6 weeks. Photo: Anthony Gallagher

