86 adorable photos of babies who celebrated their first Christmas in Mid Ulster

Christmas is a special time for families and especially if there’s a new little one in the house.

We asked parents to send in pictures of their babies enjoying their first Christmas in their cute festive outfits – and we were simply overwhelmed by the response.

Thank you to everyone who shared photos of their gorgeous little ones with us to help create this adorable picture gallery.

Here are some of the beautiful babies who have just celebrated their first Christmas in the Mid Ulster area. We know these pictures will definitely make you smile!

1 . Baby's first Christmas Fiadh, aged 7 months Photo: Danielle O Gara

2 . Baby's first Christmas Brodie, aged 6 months Photo: Lizzie McFarlane

3 . Baby's first Christmas This little one meets Santa for the first time. Photo: Megan O'Hagan