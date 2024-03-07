88 fabulous photos as Portadown children enjoy all the fun of World Book Day

World Book Day 2024 has been celebrated throughout the Portadown area with hundreds of schoolchildren – and school staff - joining in the fun of the international celebration of books and reading.
By Valerie Martin
Published 7th Mar 2024, 20:56 GMT

Many left their normal school uniforms at home and instead dressed up for the day as characters from their favourite books.

World Book Day was created by UNESCO in 1995 and now is marked in more than 100 countries. The first World Book Day in the UK and Ireland took place in 1997 to encourage young people to discover the pleasure of reading.

Photographer Tony Hendron dropped in to some schools to see how pupils were celebrating the day,

We also asked our readers to share photos of their children dressed up for this year’s World Book Day and we were thrilled with the response.

Here are some of the fabulous costumes that made for a memorable day at schools throughout Portadown.

Playing her cards right...Ballyoran Primary School teacher Mrs Hannah McConville dressed as the Queen Of Hearts from 'Alice In Wonderland' for World Book Day. PT10-252. Photo: Tony Hendron

P2 pupils of St John The Baptist Primary School who dressed up as book characters for World Book Day on Thursday. PT10-244. Photo: Tony Hendron

P1 pupils at St John the Baptist Primary School all dressed up for World Book Day. PT10-245. Photo: Tony Hendron

P4 pupils of St John the Baptist Primary School looking colourful in their book character costumes on World Book Day. PT10-246. Photo: Tony Hendron

