Lauren O'Donnell, Fiona Cush and Rosie McStravick making new friends at Mayfield summer scheme in 2007.

9 amazing photos to bring back memories from Mayfield Village Hall in 2007

Following the recent news that Mayfield Village Community Association is one of only nine groups from across Northern Ireland to have received a King’s Award for Voluntary Service, we took a look through the Newtownabbey Times archive at an early event in Mayfield Village Hall.