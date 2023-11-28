Register
Lauren O'Donnell, Fiona Cush and Rosie McStravick making new friends at Mayfield summer scheme in 2007.

9 amazing photos to bring back memories from Mayfield Village Hall in 2007

Following the recent news that Mayfield Village Community Association is one of only nine groups from across Northern Ireland to have received a King’s Award for Voluntary Service, we took a look through the Newtownabbey Times archive at an early event in Mayfield Village Hall.
Published 28th Nov 2023, 17:01 GMT
Check out these pictures from the association’s summer scheme in 2007.

Hopefully they bring back some happy memories.

Adam Carlin and Daniel McIlmaid give the thumbs up to the Mayfield summer scheme in 2007.

Adam Carlin and Daniel McIlmaid give the thumbs up to the Mayfield summer scheme in 2007. Photo: Freddie Parkinson

Mayfield summer scheme leader, Kate Clingen, pictured with Newtownabbey Council's Jonathan Henderson and Cllr John Scott in 2007.

Mayfield summer scheme leader, Kate Clingen, pictured with Newtownabbey Council's Jonathan Henderson and Cllr John Scott in 2007. Photo: Freddie Parkinson

David Rea and Luke Walsh designing their shirts at Mayfield summer scheme in 2007.

David Rea and Luke Walsh designing their shirts at Mayfield summer scheme in 2007. Photo: Freddie Parkinson

Owen McGrath gets to work on his shirt at Mayfield summer scheme in 2007.

Owen McGrath gets to work on his shirt at Mayfield summer scheme in 2007. Photo: Freddie Parkinson

